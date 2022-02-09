Opposition to Stacey Abrams unites Georgia's divided GOP

·5 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — In their bid to win the Republican nomination in the Georgia governor's race, incumbent Brian Kemp and challenger David Perdue are often at odds — except when it comes to Stacey Abrams.

The rivals united this week in condemning Abrams, the leading Democrat running for governor, for hypocrisy after a photo surfaced of her posing maskless with students at an Atlanta-area elementary school she visited to mark Black History Month. Abrams' campaign has encouraged schools to require masks.

“Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children,” Kemp tweeted. “But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op.” Perdue tweeted that “liberals’ thirst for power during this pandemic has caused enormous damage to our kids, while the elite like Stacey continue living their lives.”

The response was a notable moment of alignment in a state where former President Donald Trump's election lies have divided the GOP, fueling Perdue's unusual challenge to an incumbent from his own party. But it's a sign that both men view opposition to Abrams as an animating issue for the Republican base heading into Georgia's May 24 primary.

“David Perdue and Brian Kemp need to find contrast with each other,” said Chip Lake, a Georgia Republican consultant who isn’t working for Kemp or Perdue. “But, at the same time, it never hurts either of them to be drawing a contrast with Stacey Abrams and reminding the base what’s at stake.”

The photo is an unhelpful development for Abrams, whose national stature has skyrocketed in recent years from a state legislator to prominent voting rights activist and a contender in 2020 to become Joe Biden's running mate.

In trying to move past the controversy, her campaign has said she wore a mask to the school and only removed it to be better heard by students watching remotely — and for pictures on the condition that everyone around her kept theirs on.

But in an interview Tuesday on CNN, Abrams said, “Protocols matter and protecting our kids is the most important thing, and anything that can be perceived as undermining that is a mistake and I apologize.”

Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo had said it was “shameful” to use a Black History Month event “for a false political attack."

Still, in a sign of her national political profile, Republicans around the country have piled on. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted the picture of Abrams and wrote that “the same liberal politicians pushing the arbitrary mandates blatantly ignore their own self-imposed rules.”

The Republican Governor’s Association — in the wake of his staunch opposition to school masking rules helping to lift Republican Glenn Youngkin to an upset victory in the Virginia's governor's race last fall — hustled out a digital ad built around the Abrams picture. It also released a statement predicting that “Georgians will reject Stacey Abrams and her hypocritical mandates.”

Abrams allies warn the attacks are loaded with racism and sexism, since she is vying to be Georgia’s first Black governor and the first Black woman governor in U.S. history.

“She’s female, she’s Black, and of course everybody ducks it, but that’s a huge part of it,” said Democratic state Rep. Al Williams, who serves on the board of the Abrams-founded Fair Fight voting rights group. “And then there are those who are really angry with the Lord, and they say ’Why was I not born with a brain like that.’”

The attacks cast Abrams as a Republican foil not unlike Hillary Clinton or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where antagonism for someone in the other party helps the GOP base overlook fissures within its own ranks.

“This is a battle about turnout,” said Andra Gillespie, a political science professor at Emory University in Atlanta. “So, the idea that Republicans are trying to rile up their base by saying that Stacey Abrams is a hypocrite who you shouldn’t follow, what they’re hoping is this mobilizes their base and that it discourages or demobilizes her base.”

The opposition to Abrams also allows Republicans to talk about something other than Trump's election falsehoods, which carry special resonance in Georgia, where the former president spent his final days in office aiming to pressure officials into reversing Biden's win.

Trump is backing Perdue, a former Senator who lost his reelection bid last year, because Kemp refused entreaties to thwart Biden's Georgia victory, which was affirmed by three recounts. He has escalated his involvement in recent weeks, helping convince another Republican running for governor, Vernon Jones, to drop his campaign to clear the field for Perdue.

Perdue even turned Jones’ departure from the race into an attack on the race's top Democrat, tweeting that “Conservatives are united and ready to beat Stacey Abrams.”

But the shared antagonism may not be enough to heal GOP divisions. Both Kemp and Perdue have long targeted Abrams for their own purposes, with Kemp arguing that Republicans need to unify behind him to fend off the Abrams threat since he narrowly bested her four years ago.

Perdue counters that some Republicans are still mad at Kemp for not doing enough to overturn Georgia's 2020 election result — which the former senator says proves only he can garner enough support to outpace Abrams.

Kemp allies founded a group called Stop Stacey in January 2021 — more than 10 months before Abrams announced she was running for governor again. Perdue declared, “I’m running for governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor,” at the very beginning of his announcement video in December.

Perdue released a campaign ad this week featuring the photo of an unmasked Abrams and declaring, “This is the Georgia Stacey Abrams wants” but also adding, “This is the reality Brian Kemp has allowed. Unmask our kids.”

Kemp, who had long allowed local districts to make decisions on classroom mask rules, hit back by suggesting he might now use the power of his office to try and end classroom mask mandates — further escalating the reaction to the Abrams picture.

“A small handful of school boards continue to ignore the science and impose mask mandates on our children while leading Democrats refuse to follow the mandates when visiting those same schools," the governor tweeted. “Enough is enough.”

___

Weissert reported from Washington.

Jeff Amy And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Biden's pick to combat antisemitism finally gets hearing

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Describing herself as an “equal-opportunity foe of antisemitism,” President Joe Biden's pick to monitor and combat prejudice against Jews around the world finally got her day before the Senate committee that will evaluate her nomination. Biden had nominated Deborah Lipstadt to lead the State Department’s office for combating antisemitism in late July. A hostage standoff last month at a Texas synagogue brought about new calls for the Senate to act on her nomination. “We’ve seen

  • Hospitals begin to limp out of the latest COVID-19 surge

    As omicron numbers drop at Denver Health, Dr. Anuj Mehta is reminded of the scene in the 1980 comedy “The Blues Brothers" when John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd pile out of a battered car after a police chase. Suddenly, all the doors pop off the hinges, the front wheels fall off and smoke pours from the engine. “And that’s my fear," said Mehta, a pulmonary and critical care physician. “I’m worried that as soon as we stop, everything’s just going to fall apart." Across the U.S., the number of people i

  • Kevin McCarthy says he'll probe COVID-19 origins and investigate allegations that the Bidens have made millions from deals with China if the GOP wins the House in 2022

    McCarthy cited accusations from a conservative think tank that the Biden family received $31 million in Chinese cash while Joe Biden was vice president.

  • Missouri Senate filibusters overnight on congressional map after rejecting 7-1 proposal

    Rejecting the 7-1 map was a defeat for the Senate Conservative Caucus, which has clashed with GOP leadership over the map

  • Ky. education chief has ‘serious concerns’ over new bill related to critical race theory

    “(H)aving the state legislature specify curricular resources would be a significant change from Kentucky’s tradition of local control over such decisions,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said.

  • Emhoff whisked from Black history event after bomb threat

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following a bomb threat. Emhoff was at Dunbar High School to help commemorate Black History Month and was in the school's museum for a few minutes when a member of his security detail approached him saying, “We have to go.” Emhoff was hustled out into his waiting motorcade and whisked away. An overhead announcement then instructed st

  • Military contractor Erik Prince reportedly helped fundraise for spy operation to 'gather dirt' on anti-Trump groups

    Military contractor Erik Prince reportedly helped fundraise for spy operation to 'gather dirt' on anti-Trump groups

  • ‘It’s gonna be a cakewalk’: Claressa Shields dismisses Savannah Marshall threat

    The rivals exchanged words after Shields won her UK debut in Cardiff on Saturday

  • Voters, NC board: Cawthorn candidate challenge should remain

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A formal effort to evaluate whether North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn should be disqualified as a candidate because of his involvement in the January 2021 rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot should be allowed to continue, voters and election officials told a federal judge. Nearly a dozen North Carolina voters had filed a candidate challenge last month against the first-term Republican. On Monday, attorneys for the voters and the State Board of Elections turned in co

  • Mom of 4-year-old missing in Kentucky since 2020 is arrested in Kansas, officials say

    Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020.

  • Top Democrat pledges to probe Trump's 'deeply troubling' move to stash away boxes of records in Mar-a-Lago

    Rep. Carolyn Maloney says she wants to make sure White House records are with federal officials and not "stashed away in Trump's golf resorts."

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Vucevic has 36 points, 17 rebounds to help Bulls beat Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks to help Eastern Conference-leading Chicago win for the four time in six games. All-Star Zach LaVine sat out because of back spasms. Caris LeVert had a season-high 42 points for Indiana. The recently signed Terry Taylor had 21 points, 14 rebounds

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • 'Graveyard': Olympic fans in disbelief over ski jump scenery

    The venue for big air events in Beijing has raised a lot of eyebrows, but there's more than meets the eye to the disused steel mill in the background of the event.

  • Juggling act: Rams O'Connell game planning and looking ahead

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin O'Connell realizes there are going to be plenty of questions about his next steps after the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator prefers to keep the focus on the immediate task at hand. O'Connell is expected to become the Minnesota Vikings' next head coach as soon as Feb. 14, the day after the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The 36-year old O'Connell admitted he has a winter coat, but that was the closest he came to discu

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. "It speaks to the depth on our team," Fillier said. "We have a ton of skill and a ton of talent and we're willing to score any way we can. ... It's really from everywhere on the

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher saw your memes after going viral

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher comments on going viral after a broadcast caught him looking extremely tired on the bench in a win vs. the Utah Jazz earlier in the season. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on YouTube.