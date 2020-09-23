Opposition parties to meet today over strategy in Parliament

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Opposition parties that boycotted the Rajya Sabha have called a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in the House Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Parliament on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled to be held later today and has been called by the Opposition to discuss the further strategy on the farm Bills passed in the Parliament.

Opposition members had boycotted the proceedings on Tuesday after the speech by Azad in the Upper House.

Opposition leaders staged a walk-out from the Rajya Sabha and held a protest before the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. Congress and other parties had also boycotted the proceedings of the Lower House yesterday over the government "not agreeing" to Opposition suggestions on the agriculture Bills.

Eight Opposition MPs were suspended by the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Monday over the ruckus and the unruly scenes in the house on Sunday.

While the Opposition members have expressed reservations over the manner in which the agriculture Bills were passed, the government and BJP leaders have accused them of not following the directions of the Chair. (ANI)

