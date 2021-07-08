Opposition NDP renews calls for action on anti-racism report recommendations

Gurpreet Kaur-Bolina is calling for tougher legislation and more enforcement to prevent the kind of hate-motivated harassment faced by members of the Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Edmonton's Mill Woods area. (Alberta NDP - image credit)

The Opposition NDP is renewing calls for the Alberta government to take action on an anti-racism report in light of more hate-fuelled incidents targeting people of colour in the province.

Alberta's anti-racism advisory council released a report last month with 48 recommendations that would combat systemic racism in the province.

Jasvir Deol, NDP multiculturalism critic, renewed the call Wednesday for the United Conservative government to act on those dozens of recommendations.

"Our caucus calls on an immediate action plan to implement these recommendations and a bi-partisan committee to drive this work forward," said Deol from outside the Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Edmonton, which has faced harassment, threats and racial slurs from anonymous callers since March.

Alberta has seen an increase in hate-motivated incidents against racialized people over the last year. Muslim women wearing hijabs, in particular, have been been assaulted while going about their daily lives — going to the mall, taking a walk outside or waiting for a bus.

The UCP has responded by funding a program that provides $10,000 grants to organizations and places of worship for security costs.

While religious and cultural groups welcome the funding, they say the money doesn't help prevent violent attacks or the type of harassment faced by the Singh Sabha Gurdwara.

The provincial government needs to step up with tougher legislation and increased enforcement, said Gurpreet Gaur-Bolina, a spokesperson for Sangat Youth, a group that amplifies Sikh voices and provides support and resources for the community.

"Rather than have us apply for grants, and having to use the government's money in our place of worship, we should have laws and education on why hate is dangerous," she said.

Earlier this month, leaders at the Singh Sabha Gurdwara opened up about the harassment it had been facing for several months, including daily threatening phone calls that hurled racial slurs and spewed anti-Sikh sentiment.

Community leaders decided to inform the Edmonton Police Service shortly after, in May, a large delivery of meat pizzas and chicken wings arrived at the gurdwara — which prohibits meat on the premises.

The hate crimes and cyber-security units within the EPS are now finally investigating the anonymous calls and deliveries to the gurdwara, Gaur-Bolina said.

"It has taken a while to get Edmonton police's attention on this, but now that they've realized that there are hate-motivated incidents going on, I think they are on the ball," she said.