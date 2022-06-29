Opposition Leader defends Serene View Ranch funding

Official Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker has requested an urgent meeting with the Minister and Deputy Minister of Health and Wellness regarding Health PEI’s move toward cutting patient funding for PTSD treatment accessed at a local private care centre, Serene View Ranch.

“Elimination of this service creates a gap that needs to be filled, and we are already struggling to meet the needs of individuals needing this type of help,” Mr Bevan-Baker said.

“Not all the clients at Serene View Ranch have complex needs, and will likely transition into the Health PEI system successfully, but those with more challenging conditions really need to continue with the practitioners and services they have grown comfortable with.”

Health PEI previously said the intention was to move all patients back into the public system although there could be exceptions and the authority is working closely with Serene View Ranch to ensure the transitions are safe.

Serene View Ranch owner Caroline Leblanc declined comment.

Health PEI maintains the transition is now possible because the authority has enhanced and expanded mental health and addictions services.

“A few years ago, we weren’t able to meet the demand in the way we can now with all of the enhancements and expansion of our services,” Lorna Hutt, director of Community Mental Health and Addiction, said. She credits government funds to increase various staffing positions and offer staff training over the past few years.

Ms Hutt says the health authority has recruited and trained more staff to provide cognitive behavioural therapy, dialectical behaviour therapy and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy through the health authority. Staff across the province are currently training to better help adult and youth patients with eating disorders. Efforts to recruit more social workers are ongoing and group therapy has also been introduced across the Island.

However, wait lists for one-on-one therapy persist.

Some Serene View Ranch clients have told The Graphic they particularly appreciate the close-knit and consistent care team at Serene View Ranch that works together, with little staff turnover compared to their experiences in the past with Health PEI.

Ms Hutt says team, model and mentality exists today within Health PEI’s mental health and addictions program.

“We’re only further moving into more collaborative settings,” she said, noting a mental health and addictions patient navigator was hired in the fall of 2021 to help prevent people from feeling lost in the system. The navigator will also work to identify how coordination and flow through the system can be improved from patients’ perspectives.

As of late February 2022, 17 per cent of Health PEI mental health and addictions staff positions were vacant with 33 per cent of vacancies created by temporary leave.

Over time, since late last year, funding for complementary PTSD therapies like equine therapy or biofeedback therapy was cut for HPEI clients at the ranch located in Alexandra. Ms Hutt acknowledges some of these therapies could have been cut abruptly for patients considering they are not first-line therapies.

The authority is now looking to transition clients accessing first-line PTSD therapy away from the ranch back into the public system and is taking a more cautious approach with this transition.

“I think it’s important there be a plan around each case so we’ve been trying to work with the ranch on establishing those plans and having conversations with the clients.”

In last week’s Graphic clients expressed distrust in matching the types and quality of services offered at Serene View Ranch, and had a sense of defeat from the idea of having to stall progress with their current provider and reshare their stories with a new therapist.

“When individuals needing specialized care lose their supports, it means they have to start their journey all over again,” Mr Bevan Baker said. “Trust and progress are easily fractured. I will be asking the minister to reconsider his decision.”

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic