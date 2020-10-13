Is There An Opportunity With Virtus Health Limited's (ASX:VRT) 30% Undervaluation?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$21.4m AU$36.6m AU$38.2m AU$36.1m AU$35.0m AU$34.5m AU$34.4m AU$34.6m AU$34.9m AU$35.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -5.29% Est @ -3.03% Est @ -1.44% Est @ -0.33% Est @ 0.45% Est @ 0.99% Est @ 1.37% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% AU$19.8 AU$31.3 AU$30.2 AU$26.5 AU$23.8 AU$21.7 AU$20.0 AU$18.6 AU$17.4 AU$16.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$225m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$35m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.3%) = AU$622m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$622m÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= AU$286m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$511m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$4.5, the company appears quite good value at a 30% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Virtus Health as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.968. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

