Is There An Opportunity With Uber Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:UBER) 42% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Uber Technologies' estimated fair value is US$81.27 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Uber Technologies is estimated to be 42% undervalued based on current share price of US$47.31

The US$53.15 analyst price target for UBER is 35% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$4.31b US$5.91b US$6.95b US$8.54b US$9.73b US$10.7b US$11.6b US$12.3b US$12.9b US$13.4b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x14 Analyst x9 Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Est @ 13.90% Est @ 10.36% Est @ 7.89% Est @ 6.15% Est @ 4.94% Est @ 4.09% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% US$4.0k US$5.1k US$5.5k US$6.3k US$6.6k US$6.7k US$6.7k US$6.6k US$6.4k US$6.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$60b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$13b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.1%) = US$228b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$228b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= US$105b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$164b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$47.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Uber Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.012. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Uber Technologies

Strength

No major strengths identified for UBER.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Uber Technologies, we've put together three further elements you should look at:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Uber Technologies you should know about. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for UBER's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

