'This is our opportunity to pick up points,' says McGrath

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Jamie McGrath says Aberdeen are well aware of the importance of their upcoming run of fixtures before the Scottish Premiership has its winter break early next month.

Wednesday’s league visit of Livingston is the first of five games – three of which are at home – before the shutdown.

The Dons are currently 10th in the table, but they do have a number of games in hand on the teams above them.

“We don’t want to have a week to be moping around and feeling sorry for ourselves," the Republic of Ireland international said.

"That is what the gaffer said, we can’t let our heads drop, we have had a lot of ups this season, hopefully now we can finish this year and go into the new year with good momentum.

"It is an important period over Christmas, every year it is busy, it is your opportunity to pick up points.

"Every team is taking points off everyone so it is probably the most competitive league I have seen since I have been here [in Scotland] so we know how tough every game can be.

"If a team does manage to put a run together you can find yourself jumping a lot places so we do know the importance of it.”