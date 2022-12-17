Is There An Opportunity With NFON AG's (ETR:NFN) 42% Undervaluation?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NFON AG (ETR:NFN) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€4.70m €1.57m €2.75m €4.22m €5.78m €7.29m €8.62m €9.72m €10.6m €11.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 75.83% Est @ 53.09% Est @ 37.17% Est @ 26.03% Est @ 18.23% Est @ 12.77% Est @ 8.95% Est @ 6.27% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 4.5% -€4.5 €1.4 €2.4 €3.5 €4.6 €5.6 €6.3 €6.8 €7.1 €7.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €41m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.03%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €11m× (1 + 0.03%) ÷ (4.5%– 0.03%) = €253m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €253m÷ ( 1 + 4.5%)10= €163m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €204m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €7.2, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at NFON as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for NFON

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for NFN.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For NFON, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should consider:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for NFON that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does NFN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

