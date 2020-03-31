Is There An Opportunity With Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited's (HKG:6098) 50% Undervaluation?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6098) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for Country Garden Services Holdings

Step by step through the calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥3.16b CN¥4.23b CN¥5.48b CN¥6.41b CN¥7.20b CN¥7.86b CN¥8.40b CN¥8.84b CN¥9.21b CN¥9.52b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Est @ 17.03% Est @ 12.38% Est @ 9.13% Est @ 6.86% Est @ 5.27% Est @ 4.15% Est @ 3.37% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% CN¥3.0k CN¥3.7k CN¥4.5k CN¥5.0k CN¥5.2k CN¥5.4k CN¥5.4k CN¥5.3k CN¥5.2k CN¥5.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥48b

Story continues

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥9.5b× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ 6.6%– 1.6%) = CN¥191b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥191b÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= CN¥101b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥148b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of HK$30.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

SEHK:6098 Intrinsic value March 31st 2020

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Country Garden Services Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For Country Garden Services Holdings, We've put together three pertinent factors you should further research:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for Country Garden Services Holdings we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for 6098's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every HK stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.