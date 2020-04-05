Is There An Opportunity With Clarus Corporation's (NASDAQ:CLAR) 33% Undervaluation?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$10.7m US$14.7m US$17.5m US$19.9m US$22.0m US$23.6m US$25.0m US$26.2m US$27.2m US$28.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 19.03% Est @ 13.84% Est @ 10.21% Est @ 7.67% Est @ 5.89% Est @ 4.65% Est @ 3.77% Est @ 3.16% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% US$10.0 US$12.8 US$14.3 US$15.2 US$15.6 US$15.7 US$15.6 US$15.2 US$14.8 US$14.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$143m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$28m× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ 7.0%– 1.7%) = US$541m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$541m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$275m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$418m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$9.5, the company appears quite good value at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

NasdaqGS:CLAR Intrinsic value April 5th 2020

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Clarus as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.969. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For Clarus, There are three essential aspects you should look at:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Clarus (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does CLAR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

