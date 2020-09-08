Opportunities in the World Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Sector: A $200 Billion Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment is projected to exceed US$200 billion by 2024, driven by the ever-present demand for energy; growing trend towards distributed energy generation; and rising investments in smart grids. Other major factors also poised to drive growth in the market include improvements in the design and architecture of transformers; rising prominence of ultra-high-voltage (UHV) transmission systems; development of multi-terminal HVDC transmission systems with HVDC circuit breakers; and popularity of intelligent smart distribution systems. Rising demand for long-distance energy transmission is forecast to fuel demand for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology, given its ability to connect power grids from remote places and allow delivery of power without energy losses or outages.



With the cost of energy as high as 7.5% of GDP, there is considerable focus shed on energy-efficient production, transmission and distribution of power in order to minimize energy losses and lower the lifecycle costs of power generation equipment. Asia-Pacific represents the largest and the fastest growing market worldwide with a projected CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period led by factors such as developing economies; rapid industrialization; vigorous infrastructural development; increasing investments in UHVDC; government policy led prioritization of domestic energy infrastructure development; and increased R&D in transformer innovations by manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Electric Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: A Prelude

Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem

Types of Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment

Wires and Cables

Types of Power Wires and Cables

Switchgears

Medium-Voltage Switchgears

Insulation Medium Remain Vital in Switchgears

High-Voltage Switchgears

Power & Distribution Transformers

Transformers Overview

Categorization of Distribution Transformers based on Their Capacities

Architecture of Transformers

What Does a Transformer Do?

Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: The Cornerstone of a Reliable, Cost-Effective, Efficient, and Sustainable Electricity System

Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for Market Growth

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years

Global Market Outlook

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Competitive Landscape

Power T&D Equipment Marketplace: Moderately Consolidated

ABB: The Largest Transformer Company in the World Built by Path-breaking Innovations

ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market

Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players in the Global High Power Transmission Equipment, Systems and Services Market (2018)

ABB's Portfolio of High-Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players in the World Distribution Transformers Market (2018)

Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power T&D Equipment Business

Noteworthy Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures during the Years 2005 to 2019

Key Corporate Developments

Smart Grid T&D Equipment: Competitive Vendor Landscape

Volatile Raw Material Prices: A Key Cause for Concern for Manufacturers

Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/58cup5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



