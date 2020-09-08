Opportunities in the World Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Sector: A $200 Billion Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment is projected to exceed US$200 billion by 2024, driven by the ever-present demand for energy; growing trend towards distributed energy generation; and rising investments in smart grids. Other major factors also poised to drive growth in the market include improvements in the design and architecture of transformers; rising prominence of ultra-high-voltage (UHV) transmission systems; development of multi-terminal HVDC transmission systems with HVDC circuit breakers; and popularity of intelligent smart distribution systems. Rising demand for long-distance energy transmission is forecast to fuel demand for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology, given its ability to connect power grids from remote places and allow delivery of power without energy losses or outages.
With the cost of energy as high as 7.5% of GDP, there is considerable focus shed on energy-efficient production, transmission and distribution of power in order to minimize energy losses and lower the lifecycle costs of power generation equipment. Asia-Pacific represents the largest and the fastest growing market worldwide with a projected CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period led by factors such as developing economies; rapid industrialization; vigorous infrastructural development; increasing investments in UHVDC; government policy led prioritization of domestic energy infrastructure development; and increased R&D in transformer innovations by manufacturers.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Electric Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: A Prelude
- Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem
- Types of Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment
- Wires and Cables
- Types of Power Wires and Cables
- Switchgears
- Medium-Voltage Switchgears
- Insulation Medium Remain Vital in Switchgears
- High-Voltage Switchgears
- Power & Distribution Transformers
- Transformers Overview
- Categorization of Distribution Transformers based on Their Capacities
- Architecture of Transformers
- What Does a Transformer Do?
- Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: The Cornerstone of a Reliable, Cost-Effective, Efficient, and Sustainable Electricity System
- Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for Market Growth
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)
- Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
- Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years
- Global Market Outlook
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
- Competitive Landscape
- Power T&D Equipment Marketplace: Moderately Consolidated
- ABB: The Largest Transformer Company in the World Built by Path-breaking Innovations
- ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market
- Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players in the Global High Power Transmission Equipment, Systems and Services Market (2018)
- ABB's Portfolio of High-Efficiency Distribution Transformers
- Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players in the World Distribution Transformers Market (2018)
- Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power T&D Equipment Business
- Noteworthy Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures during the Years 2005 to 2019
- Key Corporate Developments
- Smart Grid T&D Equipment: Competitive Vendor Landscape
- Volatile Raw Material Prices: A Key Cause for Concern for Manufacturers
- Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs
