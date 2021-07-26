Opportunities in the Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market: CAGR of Upwards of 11% Forecast with Market Set to Reach $179.56 Billion in 2025

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global monoclonal antibodies (mabs) market is expected to grow from $106.87 billion in 2020 to $114.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $179.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.9%.



The monoclonal antibodies market has been witnessing multiple strategic initiatives in recent years. Top companies in the market are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. Strategic collaborations or acquisitions and partnership agreements help vendors expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach. For instance, In February 2019, AbCellera and Novartis enter into a multi-target partnership to create an antibody-drug discovery platform and technology for treating clinically-relevant and neurodegenerative diseases. Furthermore, AbCellera collaborated with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a pharmaceutical company, for the discovery of monoclonal antibodies against an undisclosed membrane protein target. Merck completed the acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp., a leading life science company. Post this acquisition, Merck has more than 50,000 employees, 72 manufacturing sites, and a presence in 67 countries worldwide. Companies in the industry are increasingly realigning their portfolios and pursue profitable inorganic growth opportunities. Additionally, M&A interest is also being fueled by stronger corporate balance sheets, liquid debt markets, and continued favorable interest rates globally.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, in the USA regulating the monoclonal antibodies and pharmaceutical drugs market. Increasing product launches and regulatory support for the treatment of rare diseases by USFDA is expected to support the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market growth. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to avelumab (BAVENCIO, EMD Serono, Inc.), a human monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of a rare disease, metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC). Similarly, the U.S FDA granted accelerated approval to immunotherapy product- TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), a humanized, engineered monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of people with locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC).



The Increasing prevalence of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are driving the monoclonal antibodies market growth. The biosimilar aim is to curb the increasing healthcare cost and handle economic pressure from the patient pod and governments to reduce the cost of medication and increase access to treatment. A biosimilar monoclonal antibody costs 20%-25% lesser than the originator biologic drug. The number of clinical trials for a biosimilar is comparatively lesser than that of the original biologic drug and this proves to be the reason for the low cost of a biosimilar drug. In India, a new biosimilar policy called the 'Guidelines on Similar Biologics' prepared by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CSDCO) is expected to give a major boost to the Indian biosimilar drugs industry.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Story continues

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

AbbVie

Amgen

Glaxosmithkline plc

Norvatis AG

Pfizer Inc

Thermofischer Scientific

Elililly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hoffman Roche Ltd

Sanofi

Abbott Laboratories

Mylan N.V

Novo Nordisk A/S

Daiichi Sankyo Company ltd.

Seattle genetics

Teva pharmaceutical industries

Shanghi Junsi bioscience ltd

GenScript

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

AbGenomics

ADC Therapeutics

Agensys

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

ALMAC Group

Ambrx

Astellas Pharma

Celgene

Celldex Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzzlp5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



