Opportunities in the Global Meat Sector to 2024
Summary The global meat sector was valued at US$1,267. 2 billion in 2019 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 1. 6% during 2019-2024 to reach US$1,371. 5 by 2024. A total of 109 countries were analyzed based on risk-reward analysis to identify 10 high-potential countries by region.
The high-potential countries identified include Canada, Chile, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Turkey, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia. Of the top 10 high-potential countries, Spain was the leading meat market in 2019. Meat with health & wellness claims accounted for 5.9% of the overall global sector sales in 2019. The top five companies in the global meat sector accounted for a value share of 5.1% in 2019. The sector is led by WH Group., which held a share of 1.9%, followed by Tyson Foods, Inc., Itoham Foods Inc., Inner Mongolia Praire Xingfa Co., Ltd. and BRF S.A., which accounted for shares of 1.8%, 0.5%, 0.5%, and 0.4%, respectively. Private labels held shares of 25.9% , in the same year. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading channel for the distribution of meat, with a value share of 57.9% globally in 2019, followed by food & drinks specialists with a 28.2% share. Rigid plastics was the most used pack material in the meat sector, accounting for 56.4% of volume share in 2019, followed by flexible packaging with 29.7% share.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global meat sector.
It includes analysis on the following -
- Sector Overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions- Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe- highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region
- Change in Consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of meat as compared to other major sectors such as savory snacks and dairy & soy food during 2014-2024 at global and regional levels
- High-Potential Countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development,
socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure
- Country and Regional Analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth over 2019-2024, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for the region
- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall meat sector at a global and regional level during 2014-2024. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of meat products across the five regions in 2019. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering meat products with health and wellness attributes in the same year
- Competitive Landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region
- Key Distribution Channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global meat sector in 2019. It covers: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Food & drinks specialists, Convenience Stores, eRetailers, Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, Department Stores, “Dollar Stores”, Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers, Direct Sellers and Others
- Preferred Packaging Formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various packaging materials, containers, closures, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of meat products
Scope
- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging.
- The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.
Reasons to Buy
- To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global Meat industry across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales.
- To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the industry and to identify high potential countries over the next 5 years.
- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion.
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the industry at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05998852/?utm_source=GNW
