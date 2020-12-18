Opportunities in the Global Confectionery Sector to 2024
Summary The global confectionery sector was valued at US$193. 2 billion in 2019 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 2. 6% during 2019-2024 to reach US$219. 5billion by 2024.
New York, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Global Confectionery Sector to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05998851/?utm_source=GNW
A total of 109 countries were analyzed based on risk-reward analysis to identify 10 high-potential countries by region. The high-potential countries identified include Indonesia, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Canada, The US, Mexico, The Netherlands, Spain, Poland and Russia. Of the top 10 high-potential countries, the US was the leading confectionery market in 2019. Confectionery with health & wellness claims accounted for 16.3% of the overall global sector sales in 2019. The top five companies in the global confectionery sector accounted for 44.9% value share in 2019. The sector is led by Mars Incorporated, which held a share of 13.8%, followed by Mondelez International, Inc, Nestle SA, Ferrero and The Hershey Co, which accounted for shares of 12.6%, 6.8%, 6.2%, and 5.5%, respectively. Artisanal producers and private labels held shares of 0.5% and 3.9%, respectively, in the same year Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading channel for the distribution of confectionery, with 42.1% value share globally in 2019, followed by convenience stores with 29.6% share. Flexible packaging was the most used pack material in the confectionery sector, accounting for 79.3% of the volume share in 2019, followed by rigid plastics with 15.4% share.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global confectionery sector.
It includes analysis on the following -
- Sector Overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions- Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe- highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region
- Change in Consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of confectionery as compared to other major sectors such as bakery & cereals, meat, savory snacks and dairy & soy food during 2014-2024 at global and regional levels
- High-Potential Countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development,
socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure
- Country and Regional Analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth over 2019-2024, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for the region
- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall confectionery sector at a global and regional level during 2014-2024. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of confectionery products across the five regions in 2019. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering confectionery products with health and wellness attributes in the same year
- Competitive Landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region
- Key Distribution Channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global confectionery sector in 2019. It covers: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Food & drinks specialists, Department Stores, Convenience Stores, “Dollar Stores”, Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers, Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, Drug stores & Pharmacies, eRetailers, Vending machines, and Others
- Preferred Packaging Formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various packaging materials, containers, closures, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of confectionery products
Scope
- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging.
- The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.
Reasons to Buy
- To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global Confectionery industry across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales.
- To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the industry and to identify high potential countries over the next 5 years.
- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion.
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the industry at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05998851/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001