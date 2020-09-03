Opportunities in the European Logistics Market to 2024 - Strong Demand for E-Commerce and Increasing M&As is Driving the Market

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The logistics market in Europe is poised to grow by $ 217.52 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strong demand for e-commerce and increasing number of M&As. This study identifies the emphasis on core competencies as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics market in Europe during the next few years.



The logistics market in Europe covers the following areas:

Logistics market in Europe sizing

Logistics market in Europe forecast

Logistics market in Europe industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis featured in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading logistics market in Europe vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, APL Logistics Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, and XPO Logistics Inc.. Also, the logistics market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

3PL - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

4PL - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Volume drivers- Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

APL Logistics Ltd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

XPO Logistics Inc.



