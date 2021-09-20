Opportunities for Digital Badges Market in the Global Education Sector: Growth of $199.44 Million is Forecast During 2021-2025
Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Badges Market in the Education Sector Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital badges market in the education sector is poised to grow by $199.44 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.63% during the forecast period.
The report on the digital badges market in the education sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing collaborations between colleges and digital badges vendors and increased emphasis on gamification.
The digital badges market in the education sector analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital badges market in the education sector vendors that include Accredible, Accreditrust Technologies LLC, Badgecraft UAB, Basno Inc., Credly Inc., Discendum Oy, Forall Systems Inc., Instructure Inc., Open Badge Factory Ltd., and Pearson Plc. Also, the digital badges market in the education sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Accredible
Accreditrust Technologies LLC
Badgecraft UAB
Basno Inc.
Credly Inc.
Discendum Oy
Forall Systems Inc.
Instructure Inc.
Open Badge Factory Ltd.
Pearson Plc
