Opponents of NC bill need to understand this: ICE isn’t the bad guy | Opinion

Cooperate with ICE

Regarding “GOP lawmakers renew effort to require NC sheriffs to cooperate with ICE,” (Feb. 22):

It is beyond me why there is even a conversation about local law enforcement cooperating with ICE. We are talking about people who could be here illegally, folks. ICE is not the bad guy here.

Clem Schrader, Fort Mill

City Council

Regarding “Longer city council terms? Two Charlotte icons say “Don’t do it!” (Feb. 23 Opinion):

Would I vote for Hugh McColl and/or Richard Vinroot if they ran for Charlotte City Council? In a New York minute! I wholeheartedly agree with them — there is no need to extend the terms of Council members.

I was more than surprised in 2021 to see the pay raises voted in by City Council, followed in 2022 by a 14% raise for the city manager, and have been shell-shocked by past and recent reports of some Council members’ delinquent bills. A man is judged by how one pays his bills.

Integrity is the word of the day. Yogi Berra also said: “The other teams could make trouble for us if they win.“

Randall Lemly, Charlotte

City buses

Charlotte City Council recently approved Charlotte Area Transit’s purchase of 15 diesel/electric hybrid buses and 15 battery/electric buses — a decision that runs counter to CATS’ previous decision to purchase electric buses only.

The reasons cited were the aging of the current fleet and the need to ensure service reliability. But the decision raises questions about the city’s commitment to having city buildings and transportation fossil-free by 2030.

Investing in better charging infrastructure should have been considered instead. Decisions like this imply that the Strategic Energy Action Plan unanimously approved by council in 2018 is not really a plan, but more of a PR statement.

Dean Kluesner, Charlotte

Keys to success

Regarding “For success in life, study points to families with married parents,” (Feb. 18 Opinion):

Thanks, op-ed writer Lynn Schmidt, for confirming what most of us know but won’t admit: A two parent home is the strongest factor for economic prosperity and lower crime, regardless of race, gender or socioeconomic status. Family structure is the foundation, as Schmidt says, to long-term success, which is driven by a high school education, full-time job and marriage.

Story continues

Mike Howard, Waxhaw

Medicaid in NC

Yes, expand Medicaid now! (Feb. 19 Opinion) This lifesaving policy can’t wait. It will have a transformative impact on our state, expanding access to affordable healthcare to more than 600,000 of our neighbors while bringing an estimated $3.2 billion to our state.

We have a moral responsibility to expand Medicaid and save lives. Many of our neighbors are struggling with medical debt, untreated illnesses, forgoing mental health and/or substance use treatment. Expansion would be a huge win for rural N.C. where more than 20% of residents lack health insurance.

The legislature has the power to save lives and boost our state’s economy at the same time. This is a no-brainer — pass Medicaid expansion!

Eileen Hanson-Kelly, Salisbury

The debt

If my Republican friends are so concerned about the debt, why did they do nothing to address it when they had the White House and majorities in both chambers in 2017-18? In fact, they passed a tax bill that increased the debt by about $2 trillion.

Democrats have been better at addressing the debt, but are far from laudatory in their efforts.

Per the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget we need both spending cuts and tax increases to solve the problem, otherwise the math will not work. If a politician tells you otherwise, they are misrepresenting the facts, full stop.

Keith Wilson, Charlotte

Jimmy Carter

President Carter had only one term and he accepted his defeat with the class of the real politician who loved and understood our great democratic republic. He did not go into seclusion, didn’t insult his adversary. He embraced humanity and kept helping and building, not just houses for those who had no opportunity to own one, but his love and respect towards all. He will live forever in history and our hearts as a kind man who understood peace and loved and embraced all of us without ever judging who we were or where we came from. Thank you, President Carter.

Marita Lentz, Charlotte

Meck recycling

On a recent trip to Mecklenburg County’s Foxhole Recycling Center, I was pleased to see that it now accepts shredded paper. Checking online I discovered that the county’s four full service recycle centers (Foxhole, North Mecklenburg, Compost Central and Hickory Grove) now also accept books, textiles (repurposed if usable) and Styrofoam — not curbside but at the centers.

Somehow I missed these changes. Kudos to the county for this expanded service.

Kent Rhodes, Charlotte