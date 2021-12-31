Opponents file formal complaint against former Southlake mayor in House District 93 race

Former Southlake Mayor Laura Hill is being accused of not living in Texas State House District 93 by her two opponents in the Republican primary.

Former pastor Nathan Schatzline and Fort Worth City Council member Cary Moon filed complaints with the Tarrant County Republican Party on Thursday asking that Hill be removed from the March 1 primary ballot.

Representatives for the Schatzline campaign shared photographs of a campaign door hanger and business card left at an apartment listed as Hill’s primary address. Photographs taken over a 10-day period from Dec. 21-30 show neither the business card left in the door jamb nor the hanger had been moved.

They also shared social media posts showing Hill campaigning in the district during that time period. Schatzline’s campaign claimed the undisturbed door jamb and Hill’s presence in the district calls into question whether Hill truly lives in District 93.

Hill insisted she lives in the district.

“I’ve picked up every pizza flier that’s been put in my doorstep since I moved in,” Hill said. She added she’s been on vacation visiting family in New Orleans since Sunday, Dec. 26.

“Obviously they’re worried about me,” Hill said. She added she’s followed all of the rules to qualify to run for the state legislature.

A representative for the apartment complex where Hill lives said they could not give out the names of residents, but did say campaign fliers for a candidate who lives at the building have been included in new resident welcome packets.

Representatives for the Tarrant County GOP did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Hill, Schatzline and Moon are running to replace outgoing Rep. Mat Krause, who is running for Tarrant County district attorney.