Oppo Working With Camera Maker Kodak For Next Flagship? Here's What We Know

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is rumoured to work with camera maker Kodak to work on an upcoming flagship smartphone that may make use of the old classic camera design on Kodak’s devices. The report comes from a tispter, who posted on his social media about the Chinese maker teaming up with the imaging company. The smartphone, according to the report, will make use of Sony‘s IMX766 50-megapixel camera sensor which is 1/1.5″ in size. This comes after Oppo’s sister brand OnePlus partnered with Hassleblad for the camera on its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones.

The report comes from tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, who posted on his Weibo account, saying that a new Oppo flagship is coming and the design will pay tribute to Kodak, with a small hint with pictures. The abovementioned 50-megapixel Sony camera will be accompanied with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 3-megapixel microscope lens. Reports suggest that the smartphone will pay tribute to the classic design found in the Kodak 35 camera.

While the collaboration may excite many enthusiasts, one has to be aware that some manage to deliver outstanding camera performance, while others have just come as a rather disappointing. Users can easily talk about the success with the Nokia + Zeiss or Huawei + Leica partnership. However, we have some partnerships like the OnePlus x Hassleblad collaboration that did not put out results that it was supposed to.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here