Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G launch event to kick off at 3 pm IST today: How to watch livestream

Oppo is scheduled to launch the Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G smartphones in India today.

Oppo Reno 6 5G is touted as India's first-ever smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Oppo has also already confirmed that it will support ultra-fast FHD+ 120 Hz displays, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and up to 108 MP main camera.

Performance that redefines expectations. 17% higher AnTuTu score*. Supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Welcome India's first #MediaTekDimensity900 chipset, exclusively with the OPPO Reno6 5G. #MostAwaitedReno #OPPOReno6Series *Compared with MediaTek Dimensity 720 pic.twitter.com/HhLwsT0w5P " OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 12, 2021

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

22% faster CPU. 13% faster GPU. 12.5% faster AI.* Expect nothing but flagship-level performance with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, launching on 14th July. #OPPOReno6Series #MostAwaitedReno *Data is from MediaTek, compared with Dimensity 1000+ pic.twitter.com/Ab58NzDXUH " OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 2, 2021

Both the Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G have also been confirmed to come with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0.

Always charged up to stay ahead. Get India's No. 1 battery charging technology in the #OPPOReno6Series with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0. 5 minutes of charging gets you 4 hours of video playback and 35 minutes gets you fully charged! Launching on 14th July. #MostAwaitedReno pic.twitter.com/tGuVip0Z1q " OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 10, 2021

Additionally, the Reno 6 series teasers also reveal that the smartphones will feature a quad camera setup at the back, and will allow real-time professional video editing whilst filming with its So LOOP offering.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G launch: How to watch it LIVE

The launch event will kick off at 3 pm IST and will be streamed live on Oppo's social media channels, including YouTube.

Besides the smartphones, at the launch event today, Oppo will also announce a blue colour variant for its flagship EncoX truly wireless Bluetooth earphones alongside Reno6. The Oppo EncoX true wireless earphones integrate the Nordic audio giant Dynaudio's expertise.

Under the blue sky or next to the blue seas, explore redefined acoustics. Enjoy an effortless listening experience with OPPO Enco X in its dynamic new blue colour. #OPPOEncoX Available from 14th July. pic.twitter.com/gLgK0YXaZP " OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 12, 2021

