Oppo A33 (2020) with 90 Hz display and a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 11,990

Oppo A33 (2020) has finally seen a launch in the Indian market, over a month after it was introduced in Indonesia. Oppo is selling the trimmed-down version of the Oppo A53 in India via e-commerce platform Flipkart and other retail stores. The new Oppo A33 comes with a 6.5 inches, 90 Hz punch-hole display and supports 18W fast charge. Powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone also has an AI Triple Camera. While the superior 90 Hz promises long hours of continuous video streaming and playing games, the big battery backup will make the phone suitable for outside adventures.

The Faster and Smoother #OPPOA33 brings a lot with it. Sporting a 90Hz Punch-hole Display, 18W Fast Charge, 5000mAh Battery and an AI Triple Camera it's surely going to dazzle you. Know more: https://t.co/Mk4Gm5GpG7 pic.twitter.com/vaKTkSa8xR " OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) October 21, 2020

It has an octa-core processor with Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) serving as the chipset. Powered with Adreno 610 GPU, the latest Oppo offering is supported by Android 10, ColorOS 7.2 operating system. There is a dedicated slot for a micro SD card and a Fingerprint (rear-mounted) sensor. While the main camera is a 13 MP wide-angle lens, there are two macro and depth lenses of 2 MP each at the back. Apart from the three-camera setup, the phone also has a dual stereo speaker system. At the front for good quality selfies, the flagship has a single 8 MP wide camera.

The camera offers a Portrait Bokeh mode and there are fifteen filter lenses available along with 4 cm close up shots. The company claims that the device is perfectly manageable using a single hand, more so with the new Icon Pull-Down Gesture.

The product has been priced at Rs 11,990 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant It is available in two colour variants, namely Mint Cream and Moonlight Black.

While it is already available in offline stores, the dedicated Flipkart page shows that it is "coming soon" on the site.

The original Oppo A33 was launched as a budget 4G smartphone in China five years ago.>

Also See: Oppo A15 with 13 MP triple camera setup to launch during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Oppo gears up to launch its first smart TVs at inaugural event in Shanghai on 19 Oct

Oppo F17 Pro special edition to launch in India on 19 October: All you need to know

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.