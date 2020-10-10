Oppn Parties Have ‘Division’ In Their DNA, Alleges CM Adiyanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, 10 October slammed the opposition and alleged that “division is in the DNA” of the parties that are trying to create differences in society based on caste and community, reported news agency PTI.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing the BJP's office-bearers through a virtual conference.

The meeting comes as part of preparations for Assembly by-election to Deoria Sadar assembly constituency.

Uttar Pradesh CM alleged that the development work done under the BJP rule has frustrated the opposition parties, thus they are using “every trick” to defame the UP government.

Also Read: Hathras Case: Yogi Govt Says ‘Conspiracy’ to Defame It, Files FIR

"The thought process of the rival parties is dirty and their intention is dangerous."

Slamming the Congress and other parties, Yogi Adityanath said: “Division is in their DNA. It was due to this thought process that they first divided the country, and are now attempting to divide the society on the basis of caste, community and region. For them, the interest of their clan is of utmost importance, while everything else is secondary," reported PTI.

UP chief minister also attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on development issues.

“The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which have ruled the state for 15 years, have only corruption and anarchy to count as their achievement,” said Adityanath.

He further mentioned that the Opposition parties have “throttled” democracy and the Constitution.

“Their development was confined only to slogans and speeches,” said Adityanath.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that the real development began in 2014, under the leadership of PM Modi.

"“Owing to all-round development, the popularity of BJP is continuously rising, and there is a feeling of positivity in the public”" - Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM

Adityanath also raised the issue of encephalitis.

He said that from 1977 to 2017, the disease had claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people, most of them children.

“No one had ever raised their voice. In a span of only three years, we are on the way towards eradication of encephalitis,” Aditynath stated.

By-elections will be held to seven Assembly seats, including Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, on 3 November.

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Oppn Parties Have ‘Division’ In Their DNA, Alleges CM AdiyanathHow & Why Bengaluru Is Emerging as India’s Worst Hit COVID-19 City . Read more on India by The Quint.