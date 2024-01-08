“Oppenheimer” Producer Thanks Audience for 'Faith' in 3-Hour Movie During Golden Globes Best Drama Picture Speech

'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Maestro,' 'Past Lives' and 'The Zone of Interest' were also nominated for this year's big award

CBS The producers and cast of 'Oppenheimer' winning best motion picture, drama at the Golden Globes

Oppenheimer had a huge night at the Golden Globes 2024 and it ended in memorable fashion by winning the final award of the evening: best picture!

The film won the top prize at Sunday night's awards ceremony, beating out Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives andThe Zone of Interest.

While accepting the prestigious award from Oprah Winfrey, Oppenheimer's producer Emma Thomas, who is also the wife of director Christopher Nolan, thanked the audiences for having "faith" in the three-hour long film.

"That’s crazy. From Oprah! They weren’t kidding, this is a really intimidating room," Thomas said. "Thank you so much to the Golden Globes — can you hear my heart beating because it’s going crazy?!"

"This was just an incredible experience making this film and this is just the smallest portion of the many people that made the film what it is and what I’ve learned sitting here, hearing everyone talk about their work, what’s so clear is that what we do is collaboration and that’s amazing, and it’s exciting and I find that to be completely magical," she continued. "I have to say I am so pleased that Chris has been acknowledged because I just think that what he does is unlike anything anyone else is doing. All of this talent and these amazing actors ... the PA’s, the camera assistants, everybody did their best on this film and I think Chris sort of brings the best out of people by being the very best himself."

Thomas went on to thank the team at Universal before expressing her appreciation for the audiences. "You know, when I sort of look back on that moment when we sat down with you, I don't think it was a no-brainer by any stretch of the imagination to make a three-hour movie ... sort of R-rated, by the way, about one of the darkest developments in our history," she said.

Story continues

"I am really grateful that your faith in us has been rewarded tonight," she concluded. "So thank you, everybody."

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'

Related: 'Oppenheimer' PEOPLE Review: Christopher Nolan's Epic About the Father of the Atom Bomb Is Stunning

Oppenheimer's eight nominations at the Golden Globes were only topped by Barbie's nine, most among all films. Cillian Murphy, who leads the movie as Manhattan Project scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, is nominated for his performance, as are costars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

Nolan received nominations for his directing and screenplay, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

The movie follows scientist Oppenheimer throughout his life and involvement with the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico, during World War II. It also touches on his political activities after the war and alleged ties to the Communist Party at the height of the Cold War.

Universal Pictures Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'

Related: 2024 Golden Globe Nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Fantasia Barrino and More Score Nods

Also up for the best picture nomination on Sunday was Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives andThe Zone of Interest.

Anatomy of a Fall, the first of two films lead actor Sandra Hüller is receiving acclaim for this awards season, rolled into the Golden Globes with four total nominations.



Madman Films Sandra Hüller in 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Hüller was nominated for her performance as Sandra Voyter, a novelist in France who is charged with her husband Samuel's death after he falls from a window; the film covers the subsequent investigation into Samuel's death and court case that follows.

The movie was also nominated at for best screenplay and best motion picture, non-English language. Another international film starring Hüller, The Zone of Interest, is also nominated for best motion picture in the drama and non-English language categories.



Related: PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Movies of 2023, from Oppenheimer to Barbie and The Color Purple

Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Killers of the Flower Moon was tied with Poor Things as the third-most nominated movies at Sunday's ceremony — each film received seven nominations. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone lead an ensemble cast in Martin Scorsese's three-hours-and-29-minutes-long epic, which depicts a period of time in the 1920s known as the Reign of Terror among members of the Osage Nation.

The film, based on David Grann's 2017 book of the same name, follows the true story of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), an unlikely couple who married after Burkhart moved to Oklahoma in hopes of striking it rich in the Osage oil boom.

At that time, Native American people living on Oklahoma's Osage Reservation financially prospered from the oil found on their land — until White residents orchestrated a series of killings targeting the Osage people, including against Kyle's family members.



Related: Killers of the Flower Moon PEOPLE Review: Leonardo DiCaprio Stars in Martin Scorsese's Sinister Western

Jason McDonald/Netflix Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in 'Maestro'

Maestro received four nominations at this year's Golden Globes: writer-actor-director Bradley Cooper was nominated both for his direction and performance as Leonard Bernstein, the celebrated American composer and conductor. Carey Mulligan, who plays Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre, received a nomination for her performance.

Though Bernstein held a prolific career in music, Maestro largely focuses on the evolution of his relationship with Montealegre over decades — and Bernstein's relationships with men before and during their marriage. The Netflix movie makes for Cooper's second effort as a director, after his acclaimed 2018 film A Star Is Born.



Related: Maestro True Story: All About Leonard Bernstein, Who Bradley Cooper Plays, and His Complicated Love Life

A24 Greta Lee in 'Past Lives'

Past Lives earned one of awards season's early major prizes when it won best feature film at the 33rd annual Gotham Awards in November. The movie received five nominations at the Golden Globes. Greta Lee was nominated for her performance as Nora, a woman who reconnects with her childhood friend Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) decades after she and her family left South Korea.

Celine Song also received nominations for best director and best screenplay at the Globes; the film was nominated for best non-English language feature film as well.



Related: Greta Lee ‘Sold Pork Buns’ to Actors Who Are Now Costars When She Was a Waitress (Exclusive)

Courtesy of A24 Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller in 'The Zone of Interest'

Related: The Zone of Interest Trailer: Award-Winning Holocaust Film Shows Family Living Next to Auschwitz

The Zone of Interest, the second film starring Sandra Hüller nominated for best picture in the drama category, received three nominations heading into this year's Golden Globes. The World War II film follows the lives of Rudolf Höss, the military officer in charge of Auschwitz, and his family at their home just outside the concentration camp during the Holocaust. Hüller, 45, plays Höss' wife Hedwig

The movie also received nominations for best original score and for best non-English motion picture. It is written and directed by Jonathan Glazer (Under the Skin) from English author Martin Amis's 2014 novel of the same name.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 81st annual Golden Globes as they're broadcasting live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.