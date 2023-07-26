'Oppenheimer' Viewers Have a Problem With One Odd Historical Inaccuracy

Watching a movie isn't too hard. Kick your feet up, sip a Diet Coke, and enjoy the show, right? Well, no. Some viewers out there like to treat their moviegoing experiences like they would a 10,000-piece puzzle. Marvel fans, especially, love to stop every frame to see if any laptop screens or newspaper headlines are teasing future projects. Game of Thrones fans thought it was hilarious when they spied a Starbucks cup in the background of a scene. Now, Oppenheimer audiences are taking it to the next level: counting stars on the American flag.

Yep. In the film where an entirely made-up conversation occurs between J. Robert Oppenheimer and Albert Einstein, some moviegoers are riled up about how an American flag shown Oppenheimer has two extra stars on it. "It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945," on Twitter user wrote, which earned over 50,000 likes. "Totally ruined the film, for me at least," another commenter responded. They're historically right. Both Alaska and Hawaii were not admitted into the United States until over a decade later in 1959. But... come on, people!

The whole ordeal reminds me of another recent historically inaccurate film! AIR. The Ben Affleck-directed Nike picture features an entirely contrived meeting between Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Michael Jordan's mother, which serves as the catalyzing event of the entire film. But what did people talk about? That they never see Michael Jordan. With the SAG-AFTRA strike still spinning madly on, we have bigger fish to fry in Hollywood. Plus, not every flag in Oppenheimer is inaccurate. Some scenes in the film do feature the 48-star flag.

Oh, and I'm not sure if you caught it, but that's not actually J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. It's Cillian Murphy.

