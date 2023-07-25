Oppenheimer viewer spots mistake in Christopher Nolan’s new box-office smash movie

An apparent mistake has been spotted in Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer (Melinda Sue Gordon)

The internet has been debating an apparent blunder in director Christopher Nolan’s new box office smash Oppenheimer.

The flick, which cost $100m to make, opened nationwide in UK cinemas last Friday and stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist often referred to as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb”.

The three-hour epic, which also stars Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt, is told across three timelines, with scenes of Oppenheimer’s early life and work on the A-bomb interwoven with scenes set during his 1954 security hearing, and the US Senate confirmation hearing of Lewis Strauss (Downey Jr) in 1959.

The scene, which has caused a buzz online, comes after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki when Oppenheimer is called upon to deliver a speech to a cheering crowd, many of whom are waving US flags.

It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945. pic.twitter.com/nvcwpGFkzh — Andy Craig (@AndrewRCraig) July 21, 2023

“It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945,” wrote one person on Twitter alongside a still of the scene in question.

Period-accurate flags were used elsewhere in the film, such as the moment Oppenheimer stands beneath the 48-star flag at Trinity base camp.

Some countered that the mistake could have been deliberate and was intended to subtly convey the titular character’s subjective recollections.

“Personally i think it was done intentionally,” they explained, “because coloured scenes were from Oppenheimer’s perspective which is his present day’s memory that was after the 50-star flag was established.”