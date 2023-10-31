“Oppenheimer” Headed Back to IMAX Theaters for Limited-Time After Breaking Records at Box Office

The film is set to kick off its one-week limited engagement on Friday, Nov. 3

Universal Pictures Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Oppenheimer is setting fire to the big screen again.

IMAX announced that the Christopher Nolan film will make a return to IMAX screens next week after grossing over $900 million at the worldwide box office.

The film will start its limited IMAX run again on Friday, Nov. 3 at IMAX locations worldwide, including six of its 70mm screen locations in Hollywood, San Francisco, Irvine, Calif., New York, U.K. and Australia.

IMAX new poster for 'Oppenheimer' limited IMAX release.

Related: 'Oppenheimer' Crosses $900M at Worldwide Box Office

The company said that the World War II biopic about theoretical physicist and Manhattan Project scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer grossed over $183 million from IMAX screenings, making the film its “fourth highest grossing IMAX release of all time.” It also said that the film helped the company reach its “highest grossing summer in 54 countries,” which included the U.S. and China.

The huge success for Nolan's film was in part due to the fan-coined "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, which was born on July 21 when Oppenheimer and Barbie released on the same day. The two films fueled the best single weekend at the box office of this year, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Greta Gerwig-helmed Barbie previously got its own one-week limited rerelease in IMAX theaters beginning on Sept. 22 after surpassing $1 billion at the worldwide box office. In a statement, Gerwig, 40, said that audience enthusiasm for Barbie around the globe since its release in July "has been overwhelming, humbling, and deeply moving."

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Related: 'Barbie' Is Getting an IMAX Release in September Featuring Never-Before-Seen Footage

"We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s an even bigger thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all," said Gerwig. "And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

Story continues

Oppenheimer broke its own records, raking in $82.4 million and propelling AMC Theatres — the nation’s largest movie theater chain — to its highest weekly admissions revenue in the company’s history.

Without adjusting for inflation, the film is Nolan’s most lucrative global release since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, which surpassed the global $1 billion threshold.

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Emily Blunt is Kitty Oppenheimer and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The film — which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin — stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer. The movie also features a star-studded cast, including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett and David Krumholtz in critical roles. Other notable actors: Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Josh Peck and Jack Quaid, among others.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.