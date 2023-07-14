Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan: ‘Not worried about a nuclear holocaust? You should be’

'I try not to analyse my own intentions': Christopher Nolan - Magnus Nolan

Last spring, when Christopher Nolan’s daughter had some time off from college, her father asked her if she wanted to come and visit him at work and have her face blown off in a nuclear explosion.

“Now hold on a minute,” Nolan says, laughing uncomfortably on the phone from Los Angeles. “That’s sort of it, but a little cart-before-the-horse.” Here, the director of the Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar and Dunkirk explains, is how it actually happened: Flora, the eldest of his four children with his wife and producer Emma Thomas, simply came to spend a week on the set of his forthcoming film Oppenheimer, about the man who catapulted humanity into the atomic age.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

And it was just on the spur of the moment one morning that he asked her if she might like to step into a still-vacant role: that of a nameless young woman who appears to the title character in a hellish, conscience-pricking vision, in which the flesh is flayed from her face by a piercing white light.

“We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence,” he goes on, “so it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it.” Come on, though: conveying the horrors Oppenheimer’s invention would unleash by staging the death of your own firstborn is, well, a bit of a choice.

“I hope you’re not going to make me sound like Michael Powell on Peeping Tom,” he chuckles again. (In that grisly 1960 picture, Powell cast his own nine-year-old son as the childhood incarnation of a serial killer, and himself as the boy’s sadistic father.) “But yes, I mean, gosh, you’re not wrong. Truthfully, I try not to analyse my own intentions. But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms.”

‘I don’t make films to make a point’: Nolan, right, with Cillian Murphy - Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Cajoling the famously secretive 52-year-old Nolan into opening up about his work can feel like trying to coax a tune from a Swiss watch: intricate as the mechanism may be, it just wasn’t designed for the purpose. (“Self-consciousness is death to a filmmaker,” he once told his sort-of-biographer Tom Shone – and really, the fact he only has a sort-of-biographer tells you all you need to know.) Yet Oppenheimer – his 12th feature, and a soaring, senses-swamping masterpiece – feels startlingly personal, despite the consequence and scale of its subject.

Magnetically played by Cillian Murphy, J Robert Oppenheimer was the theoretical physicist at the forefront of the US government’s Manhattan Project – which, in 1945, at a remote laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico, carried out the first successful test of an atomic bomb. Nolan’s script portrays him as a man who sees reality itself as something that can be pulled apart and rearranged, while jets of pure energy rush out like steam from the cracks. For the director of Memento and Inception – thrillers that toyed with chronology, and imagined cubist intersections of mental and physical space – that makes him something of a kindred spirit.

Naturally, Nolan waves away a clean autobiographical reading. But he’s clearly excited by the thought that a single human mind can – and did – splinter the world as we know it.

Story continues

“What I was looking for was the thread that connected the quantum realm, the vibration of energy, and Oppenheimer’s own personal journey,” he explains. “He suffered from his insights as a young man, and was something of a late bloomer sexually. So he had a lot of very strong and powerful energy vibrating through his system unfocused. As for a lot of people, when he finally opened up to the opposite sex, his intellect found expression too.”

Nolan’s films have been criticised in the past for their sexlessness, but Oppenheimer certainly bucks that trend. Murphy’s character has a passionate affair with Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist and Communist organiser played by Florence Pugh: a part of his life, Nolan says, “that couldn’t be treated coyly or danced around”. The thought of shooting the scenes, he says, was initially “frightening and challenging – but it was the appropriate challenge for the story. I try not to be self-conscious about why something is going into a film, just as I try not to think ‘What haven’t I done before?’” Growing as a filmmaker, he once wrote, is not about not repeating yourself: it’s about not not repeating yourself.

The seeds of Oppenheimer blew in from Tenet, the film that directly preceded it. In that 2020 science-fiction thriller, a technology capable of reversing the flow of time is compared to the A-bomb: it has the potential to burn up reality as we know it, if the sub-molecular shiftings it triggers catch fire and can’t be stopped.

'Oppenheimer was something of a late bloomer sexually': Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh star in Oppenheimer - Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

At the end of the Tenet shoot, one of its stars, Robert Pattinson, gave Nolan a book of Oppenheimer’s speeches, made when the scientist was wrestling with the consequences of his creation. Tenet’s conceit, Nolan says, “was ‘What if you could un-invent an awful technology? What if the toothpaste could be put back in the tube?’ I suppose every time-travel film is about the fantasy of righting some of the wrongs of the past. But in the real world, it’s a one-way street.”

Nolan was born in London and grew up between England and the United States: his mother was a flight attendant (and later teacher) from Chicago; his father a British advertising executive whose work often took him across the Atlantic. He was 11, at Catholic prep school in Weybridge, Surrey, when the anti-nuclear protests sprung up at RAF Greenham Common, and the news story imprinted itself on his adolescent mind. “It was the era of CND – a time of massive fear of nuclear holocaust,” he remembers. “And while our relationship with that fear has ebbed and flowed with time, the threat itself never actually went away.”

He recalls talking to his family about an early draft of Oppenheimer in 2021, “and one of my sons literally said to me, ‘But Dad, nobody worries about that anymore.’ My response at the time was to think, ‘Well, you probably should,’ and that became a reason for me to make the film.” Then came Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the spectre of nuclear war returned. “And of course, my son’s not saying that anymore.”

Unsettling forecast: Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk (2017) - Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Nolan’s films often unsettlingly forecast the times in which they’re released. Dunkirk famously surfaced the summer after Brexit, while in 2012 The Dark Knight Rises showed contemporary America tearing itself apart over crazed but seductive populist rhetoric. Now, Russia’s sabre-rattling has lent Oppenheimer a grim urgency Nolan never predicted. He thinks the character played by Robert Downey Jr, a hawkish strategist appalled by Oppenheimer’s later moral hand-wringing, “feels more complex and nuanced – which I think is no bad thing”.

Don’t mistake Oppenheimer for a pro- (or anti-) nuclear film, though. Nolan’s personal politics are hard to parse – in 2008, liberals and conservatives both argued furiously that The Dark Knight was on their side in the civil liberties debate – and he says that’s always been by design.

“I don’t make films to make a point,” he says. “I make them to ask engaging questions and try to entertain an audience and give them an exciting experience that hopefully lingers. And I think that when you’re taking on a subject like Oppenheimer, as with Dunkirk, you’re ideally looking to make a Rorschach test. The film sustains different interpretations, and takes on different resonances for different people – if we’ve done our job right.”

Christian Bale in a scene from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises - Ron Phillips/AP PHoto/Warner Bros.

Like Nolan’s 11 other films, Oppenheimer was conceived for the big screen: it’s visually and sonically overwhelming, and not just during the Trinity test detonation (which, crazily, the director recreated on a specially built set with gasoline, propane, aluminium powder and magnesium – but no computer graphics or actual split atomic nuclei). And it was shot on IMAX film, the vibrantly detailed analogue format which, before The Dark Knight proved it was viable for blockbusters, was mainly used for nature documentaries. Nolan’s career-long championing of the theatrical experience has won him many friends in the industry, though lately it’s caused some upset too.

Tom Cruise was said to be stewing over the realisation that his latest Mission: Impossible only had the use of UK and American IMAX screens for two weeks, since Universal had booked up every single one to show Oppenheimer on its release. And his 19-year relationship with Warner Bros ended over the studio’s hard pivot to a stream-at-home business model in 2021 (making their subsequent decision to release Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film on the same day as Oppenheimer feel like a thumbed nose).

Nolan refuses to get into the weeds on this stuff – “I don’t think I’d like to talk about that, thank you,” he says warmly but firmly. He does, however, freely despair at the studios’ increasingly narrow conception of what a big-screen film actually is.

Christopher Nolan shooting with Cillian Murphy using an IMAX camera - Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

The problem, he says, is that executives think of cinema as nothing more than a vehicle for plot: “Whether for budgetary reasons or reasons of control, studios now look at a screenplay as a series of events and say ‘this is the essence of what the film is’. And that’s completely at odds with how cinema developed, right from the Lumière brothers’ train pulling into the station, as a pure audiovisual experience. But it’s a very popular fallacy – sometimes with critics as well, quite frankly – that all that matters is the scale of the story being told.”

One of his own formative cinema-going experiences was seeing Star Wars while visiting his grandmother in Ohio, months before its UK release in 1977. (When he went back to school, his classmates had no idea what he was raving about.)

“People will tell you that the success of Star Wars had nothing to do with its visual effects, and it was all down to its great story,” he continues. “But, I mean, clearly that’s not the case. It is indeed a great story, but it’s also an incredible visual and aural experience. So this wilful denial of what movies actually are has set in. People will say, ‘Why would you have to see something like Aftersun’ – the acclaimed 2022 coming-of-age film from young British director Charlotte Wells – ‘on the big screen?’ But of course you have to. It also plays wonderfully on TV, but that’s not the point.” (Nolan has never watched a film on a mobile phone: not least because he doesn’t even own one.)

Emily Blunt in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer - Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Half-visionary, half-stickler for tradition, what would Nolan have done if he had been in Oppenheimer’s place? If the red button had been under his thumb, and the dawn of the atomic age, with all its wonders and horrors, depended on him pressing it, would he have done so?

He gives a long, involved answer featuring the phrases “language of probability”, “ethical paradox”, “practical realities of theory” and various thought experiments about weighing risk in everyday life.

Yes, yes, Christopher, but would you have pressed the button? He stops – then finally says, with what sounds a lot like a smile: “The expression of my answer is the film.”

Oppenheimer is in cinemas from Friday

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.