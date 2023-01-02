From Oppenheimer to Barbie and beyond: the films to watch in 2023

Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer - Universal

Empire of Light

A faded picture palace on the South Coast plays host to Olivia Colman's fling with a young usher (Micheal Ward), in Sam Mendes's tribute to the lost art of film projection. (Jan 9)

Enys Men

Mark Jenkin follows his acclaimed breakout hit Bait with this spine-fingeringly eerie folk horror, about a botanist on a deserted Cornish isle brushing up against the place’s many ghosts. (Jan 13)

Tár

Sixteen years after Little Children, Todd Field returns with a There Will Be Blood-level knockout: an uproarious, unnerving psychological drama with Cate Blanchett as a gifted conductor hurtling towards personal and professional collapse. (Jan 13)

Babylon

Picture Singin’ in the Rain crossed with Jackass Forever and you’ll be somewhere in the region of Damien (La La Land) Chazelle’s electrifying epic of bad behaviour during Hollywood’s debauched silent age. The superb ensemble includes Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. (Jan 20)

Holy Spider

This riveting, horrifying crime thriller from Iran's Ali Abbasi (Border) dramatises the capture of a real-life serial killer, who claimed to be on a jihad to strangle sex workers in the holy city of Mashhad. (Jan 20)

The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg reflects on his formative years in this effortlessly elegant and charming piece of cine-self-portraiture, about a young aspiring filmmaker navigating his teens with a camera in hand. (Jan 27)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Venice bestowed its top prize on a rare documentary – this splendid intertwining of art and activism in the life of photographer Nan Goldin, who nearly became a victim of America's opioid epidemic. (Jan 27)

The Whale

Brendan Fraser is already Oscar-tipped for a comeback performance that has heft in every sense. He’s a 42-stone recluse reflecting on his life and legacy in Darren Aronofsky’s riveting, religiously charged chamber piece. (Feb 3)

Women Talking

A Mennonite colony’s womenfolk mull their response to a string of horrific sexual attacks in this sharp, nuanced ensemble drama from Sarah Polley. Stars Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy. (Feb 10)

Blue Jean

Section 28 fostered fear is the subject of Georgia Oakley's stunning debut, about a lesbian gym teacher (perfect Rosy McEwen) plunged into an existential crisis under Thatcher's government. (Feb 10)

Magic Mike's Last Dance

For the third and final time, Channing Tatum takes to the stage as a male stripper – and gives Salma Hayek Pinault a raunchy ride – in this bump-and-grind capper to Steven Soderbergh's disarming trilogy. (Feb 10)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Viral YouTube sensation turned spin-off mockumentary: Marcel, voiced by Jenny Slate, is an anthropomorphic seashell making the best of being an inch tall, with one googly eye, and a piece of lint as a dog. (Feb 17)

Cocaine Bear

This ready-made viral sensation – apparently based on true events in the 1980s Deep South – follows the antics of an inquisitive grizzly who uncovers and inhales a cache of abandoned drugs. (Feb 24)

Close

The Grand Prix winner at last year’s Cannes was this extraordinarily tender and delicate drama of a powerful childhood friendship sundered from Belgium’s Lukas Dhont. Tissues vital. (Mar 3)

65

Adam Driver stars in this intriguing science-fiction thriller from the writers of A Quiet Place, about an astronaut on a colonial mission who crash-lands on a dinosaur-infested prehistoric Earth. (Mar 10)

Pearl

Ti West’s terrific 1918-set prequel to his raucous slasher horror X recasts Mia Goth as a dewy-eyed Texas farm girl, who’s trying to make it as a Hollywood starlet by fair means or otherwise. (Mar 17)

Allelujah

Richard Eyre directs this sparky screen adaptation of Alan Bennett’s 2018 play about a struggling geriatric ward, revived for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the NHS. (Mar 17)

John Wick: Chapter 4

At 58, Keanu's still at it, with Chad Stahelski again directing face-offs galore against foes old and new. Will there be a plot, amid pummellings? Whose side are Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgård on? All will be revealed. (Mar 24)

The Super Mario Bros Movie

The Nintendo icon gets his own animated adventure courtesy of the Minions-wranglers at Illumination. Visually it’s strikingly faithful; vocally less so, with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day heading the cast. (Mar 31)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, writer/directors of the hit comedy Game Night, roll the dice on fun-looking treatment of the fantasy games. The delightful cast includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant. (Apr 3)

Evil Dead Rise

The Deadites return for the fifth time with a new treatment from Irish horror auteur Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground), produces by original director Sam Raimi. (Apr 21)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn is one of the few directors still working in the superhero field who reliably brings depth and style to an otherwise mouldering format. His third (and presumably final) feature-length collaboration with Marvel should be a sight to behold. (May 5)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The 2018 original was an extraordinary, medium-stretching coup – mainstream animated films had never looked or moved like this. Happily, the sequel, in which Miles Morales encounters the multiverse-spanning ‘Spider-Force’, appears to continue to push at graphical boundaries. (Jun 2)

Elemental

After a rough couple of years – the flopping of Lightyear, Soul and Turning Red squandered on streaming – Pixar return to cinemas with an original(ish) idea: an odd-couple adventure in which a fire and water sprite strike up an unlikely friendship. (Jun 6)

The Flash

Bated breath all round for the voluminously troubled DC superhero blockbuster, which Warner Bros will be hoping to get into cinemas before it has to be recut yet again to account for further intra-franchise tumult. At the time of writing, Ezra Miller still stars. (Jun 16)

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson returns with his roomiest ensemble piece yet: a 1950s-set drama set during a junior astronomy convention in a US desert settlement. The absurdly stacked cast includes old hands Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe and Edward Norton as well as newcomers Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston and Tom Hanks. (June)

Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos, of The Lobster and The Favourite, directs this long-awaited adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s uproarious period romp about a Frankenstein feminist finding herself in Victorian Europe. Emma Stone stars, with Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef among the supporting grotesques and eccentrics. (Summer)

Beau is Afraid

Almost three years ago, Ari Aster described his follow-up to Hereditary and Midsommar as a four-hour “nightmare comedy” – and while its final length remains unknown (and possibly as-yet undecided), we do know it stars Joaquin Phoenix as a man assailed by horrors after the death of his mother, and will be with us at some point in the next 12 months. Aster’s two previous films were released in the summer, so it’s possible this one will follow suit. (Summer)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford’s final rodeo as the swashbuckling archeologist unfolds during the 1960s space race, and sees Indy tackle NASA’s covert Nazi elements. With Steven Spielberg otherwise occupied, James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari) assumes the directorial reins. (Jun 30)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise’s long-running espionage action series concludes with a two-part adventure, beginning this coming summer and tying up mid-2024. A blood-draining sequence in which Cruise’s Ethan Hunt drives a motorcycle off a cliff has already been extensively teased, though we’re assuming that’s only the start of it. (July 14)

Barbie

As soon as Greta Gerwig was announced as its supremely unlikely director and co-writer (with her partner Noah Baumbach), this feature-length toy ad was already one of the coming year’s most intriguing prospects. Then the Kubrick-riffing trailer arrived, and all bets were off. With Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. (July 21)

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s 12th feature is this imposing-looking biopic set at the birth of the atomic age, with Cillian Murphy as the conflicted scientist leading the Manhattan Project. Nolan being Nolan, of course there’s a nuclear explosion recreated with practical effects, as well as perhaps his starriest cast to date, featuring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr and many others. (July 21)

Challengers

The always busy Luca Guadagnino moves from the gauzy cannibal horror of 2022’s Bones and All to a romantic comedy set on the elite tennis circuit. West Side Story’s Mike Faist stars as an ailing pro and Zendaya as his wife, whose former lover becomes her husband's bitterest rival. (Aug 11)

How Do You Live?

Hayao Miyazaki’s sixth final film on the trot is an expansive fantasy freely adapted from a 1937 Japanese novel about a 15-year-old high-schooler coming to terms with life’s duties and delights. A possible swansong for Miyazaki’s legendary Studio Ghibli, it’s slated for release in Japan in July, with a tour of the autumn festivals likely to follow. (Autumn)

Napoleon

Almost a quarter-century after Gladiator, Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix reunite for another historical epic, which follows the French emperor’s rise to power and his tumultuous relationship with Vanessa Kirby’s Josephine. Six major battle scenes are promised, shot at various locations around England and Malta, and much Phoenixian brooding is a given. (Autumn)

The Killer

It’s been too long since Michael Fassbender was last on our screens, and a brutal noir thriller directed by David Fincher sounds like an ideal vehicle for a comeback. An adaptation of a French graphic novel about a nameless assassin undergoing an existential crisis, it also stars Tilda Swinton, and is the second feature to spring from Fincher’s multi-year tie-up with Netflix. (Date tbc)

Peter Pan & Wendy

Never mind the summer’s much-hyped Little Mermaid. The most exciting of Disney’s forthcoming live-action remakes of their own past animated classics is from David (The Green Knight, A Ghost Story) Lowery, whose tender, gorgeous 2016 spin on Pete’s Dragon remains the entire exercise’s artistic peak. Depressingly, it’s currently going straight to Disney+. (Date tbc)

True Love

After years in the franchise mines, Godzilla and Rogue One’s Gareth Edwards returns with a wholly original science-fiction project. Plot details are scarce, but it was largely shot in Bangkok, and the cast includes John David Washington and Gemma Chan, as well as Willow’s Amar Chadha-Patel as a number of identical ‘simulants’. (Oct 6)

Dune: Part II

The epic second half of Denis Villeneuve’s stunning Frank Herbert adaptation billows into cinemas late next year, with Florence Pugh (yes, her again), Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken joining the action on Arrakis. (Nov 30)

Wonka

We’re already braced for the inevitable mournful acoustic cover of Pure Imagination in the trailer for this Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, which follows Timothée Chalamet as the chocolatier in his formative years. But it was directed by Paul King, who also co-wrote the script with Simon Farnaby, which – considering the pair’s last project was Paddington 2 – bodes very well indeed. (Dec 15)

Killers of the Flower Moon

A new Martin Scorsese picture is always cause for celebration, and this sweeping western crime drama about a series of murders on Native American land sounds as juicy as the rest of his late-period work. It’s the master’s sixth collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio and 10th with Robert De Niro, but is thought to centre on a determined Texas ranger played by Jesse Plemons. (Date tbc)

The Holdovers

Alexander Payne has been quiet since 2017’s offbeat sci-fi comedy Downsizing, but this latest venture sounds like a return to more familiar ground. His Sideways collaborator Paul Giamatti stars as a widely disliked boarding school teacher who spends Christmas stuck at work with a dinner lady and an exasperating student. (Date tbc)

Maestro

Having ticked off rock and pop in his masterful reworking of A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper moves onto matters orchestral with this Leonard Bernstein biopic for Netflix, centred on the gay conductor and composer’s 27-year marriage to the actress Felicia Montealegre. Cooper co-stars alongside Carey Mulligan. (Date tbc)