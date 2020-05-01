OPPA Response to Premier's Defence of Public Service Professionals

BARRIE, ON, May 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The OPP Association (OPPA) thanked Premier Ford today for his unwavering support of all public service employees, acknowledging their dedication to provide continuous support and services to the people of Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headquartered in Barrie, the Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA) acts as the bargaining agent for its nearly 10,000 Uniform and Civilian members. Of equal importance, the OPPA serves as the voice of its members in advocating for improved health and safety standards and better supports for members suffering from operational stress injuries. (CNW Group/Ontario Provincial Police Association)

In a live press conference on April 29, 2020, Premier Doug Ford addressed a comment from a reporter asking why government employees were continuing to be paid to "for doing nothing or close to it" when they could be laid off or redeployed to provide other services.

Premier Ford responded by saying, "the government is still working, they are working remotely, but everyone is working… it's not as if people have their feet up with a margarita in their hands!"

"During this challenging time, we need our public servants, our provincial police officers and many others more than ever as they are the backbone to ensuring public safety," said OPPA President Rob Jamieson.

"Maintaining a strong frontline and offering much need support to keep Ontarians safe is paramount. As a collective group, all public service employees have continued to honour their commitment to service communities across the province", Jamieson said. "Through their hard work and dedication, Ontario public servants services continue to keep our province safe, especially during these challenging times. Our public service professionals and all frontline services are working together to ensure emergency measures are being followed and necessary resources have been deployed to ensure public safety during the provincial state of emergency."

