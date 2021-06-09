OPP seek public's help after suspicious death near Kingston

Police are asking the public to check their video cameras in hopes of creating timeline of Jay Slade's whereabouts in the 24-hour period leading up to last week's suspicious death. (Ontario Provincial Police - image credit)

Police are asking the public to check their video cameras in hopes of creating timeline of Jay Slade's whereabouts in the 24-hour period leading up to last week's suspicious death. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Leeds County are asking residents to check video cameras for footage of the suspect who was arrested and charged last week, after the suspicious death of a 44-year-old man.

Police first responded to the call in the early morning of June 1 to a residence on Highway 15 near Seeley's Bay, in the Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township. Officers found a man dead and two others seriously injured.

Jay Slade, 36, who has no fixed address, has been charged with first-degree murder, indignity to a dead body and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, police said. He was arrested at the scene.

In an update Tuesday evening, OPP say they're looking for details to create a timeline, such as where and what Slade was doing in the 24-hour period before the death.

Police say Slade was last observed on foot on May 31, 2021, at approximately 8:20 a.m., on King Street in Delta, northeast of Seeley's Bay.

Police tape is placed around a home near Seeley's Bay, Ont., where a 44-year-old man was found dead on June 1. Slade has been charged in his death. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

He is described as 5'9", 180 pounds, with a medium build, has dark hair and a bushy beard.

He was seen wearing a blue hoodie with a New England Patriots emblem, dark-coloured sweat pants and light-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.