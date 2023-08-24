OPP have issued an Amber Alert for 3-month-old Jazmine Gill-Bissonnette

An Amber Alert has been issued across Ontario for a three-month-old girl.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the girl as Jazmine Gill-Bissonnette.

She is described as white, 2'0", 11 pounds, with brown hair.

The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Jacob Bissonnette, who is described as a white male, 5'7" and 132 pounds with brown hair.

Bissonnette was last seen in Roseneath, Ontario. Police have not yet released any vehicle information.

Police say if anyone sees Bissonnette they should call 911 immediately.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press