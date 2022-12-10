OPP issue Amber Alert about 2 missing 13-year-olds

(CBC - image credit)

Ontario Provincial Police have issued an amber alert about missing twins last seen in Alliston, Ont.

They're identified as Shakir Charles, 13, and his sister Shakira Charles.

Shakir is five foot eight, weights 134 lbs, and has black hair. Shakira is five foot eight, weighs 128 lbs, and also has black hair. Both children were born on April 5, 2009.

Police said there are two female suspects involved in the children's disapearance. Their names have not been released. The suspect vehicle is a black SUV.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they see the children or the suspects.

