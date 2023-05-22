OPP investigate double homicide in Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont. Two people are dead and another person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Kimberley Molina/CBC - image credit)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two people were killed early Monday morning in Pembroke, Ont.

Officers were called to Mackay Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday, where they found two people with life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other person was still in hospital Monday afternoon with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly afterwards, police found a third person not far from the initial scene who was also dead.

OPP believe the victims were targeted. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, no arrests had been announced.

Kimberley Molina/CBC

3 days after Renfrew homicide

The Pembroke killings come only a few days after a 41-year-old man was fatally shot in Renfrew, Ont., roughly 60 kilometres to the southeast.

The suspect in that shooting fled the scene and as of Monday afternoon was still at large.

OPP Const. Mike Mahon said it was too early to speculate if the two killings were related. He also said he didn't have any information on what type of weapon was used in the double homicide.

OPP said Pembroke residents should expect a large police presence in the area. They're asking people to report any suspicious activity and to be mindful of their own safety.

Pembroke is roughly 140 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.