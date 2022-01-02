OPP charge 17 with weapon-related offences after shots heard in Melancthon Township

MELANCTHON, Ont. — Investigators with the Dufferin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged 17 people with firearms and weapons-related charges.

Police say the charges were laid after officers were called Saturday to a rural property in Melancthon Township, where gunshots were heard around 5:49 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene in the community north of Orangeville, Ont., they heard the sound of gunshots coming from a large field on County Road 17.

The officers later entered a property and charged 17 people with 28 firearm and weapons-related offences.

The officers also seized eight firearms that they found on the scene.

Police say there still looking for one person related to the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press