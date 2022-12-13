Oportun Wins Tearsheet Challenger Award for Serving the Underserved

SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Oportun (Nasdaq:OPRT), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that it has been named the winner of the 2022 Tearsheet Challenger Award in the category of Serving the Underserved. Oportun was recognized for helping people build financial resiliency and providing financial inclusion for hardworking people who have been traditionally ignored by the financial mainstream and helping them build a better future.

The Tearsheet Challenger Awards are one of the financial industry's top awards programs and recognize industry leaders in financial services and fintech forging ahead with new services and products to help customers save, move, and borrow money in the modern era. This is the first time Oportun has received this celebrated award.

"We are proud to be recognized by Tearsheet for delivering on our mission of helping hardworking people build a better future through responsible, affordable, and accessible financial services that have helped more than a million people establish a credit history," said Raul Vazquez, Oportun CEO. "Our technology-driven approach to borrowing, saving, banking and investing puts a better financial future within our members' reach."

Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of $3,000 annually for rainy days and other needs.

Oportun (Nasdaq:OPRT) is an A.I.-powered digital banking platform that seeks to make financial health effortless for anyone. Driven by a mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services, Oportun helps its 1.9 million hardworking members meet their daily borrowing, savings, banking, and investing needs. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and automatically helped members set aside more than $8.5 billion for rainy days and other needs. In recognition of its responsibly designed products, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

