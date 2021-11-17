Oportun to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq:OPRT), a mission-driven fintech company, today announced that it will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.



Oportun’s Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion on November 18, 2021 entitled “Trends in Digital Lending” at the JMP Financial Services and Real Estate Conference.

Details for the conference appearances are as follows:

JMP Securities Financial Services and Real Estate Conference

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 1:00PM ET

Webcast: Trends in Digital Lending

Jefferies’ Crossover Consumer Finance Summit

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Location: Jefferies Financial Group, 520 Madison, New York, NY

Links to live webcasts will be accessible in the “Events & Presentations” section of Oportun’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.oportun.com/. A replay will be accessible via the same links following the conference.

For more information about Oportun, visit www.oportun.com .

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than 4.5 million loans and over $11.1 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

Investor Contact

Nils Erdmann

650-810-9074

ir@oportun.com



