Oportun Appoints Dorian Hare as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that Dorian Hare has joined the company as its SVP of Investor Relations. Hare most recently led investor relations at Equifax and previously held a senior IR position at Moody’s.



“As the leading digital banking platform serving the financial needs of hardworking people, Oportun has many vectors for high levels of multi-year growth and how we communicate our expansive vision with analysts and investors is critical to driving shareholder value,” said Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun. “Dorian has the experience and expertise to help us communicate this exciting, long-term opportunity, and we are thrilled to have him lead investor relations for us.”

In addition to his experience leading investor relations for high profile financial services companies, Hare has deep experience in Financial Planning and Analysis at Moody’s and Mastercard and as an investment and corporate banker with stints at Goldman Sachs, Citi, and Bank of America among others.

Oportun also reported that, in addition to his current role as Global Controller, it has promoted Casey Mueller to Senior Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer. A CPA, Mueller has been with Oportun for more than three years. Both Hare and Mueller are part of the company’s financial leadership team.

Oportun went public on the NASDAQ in 2019 and recently reported record revenue for all of 2021 of $627 million and Adjusted Net Income of $79 million.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is an A.I.-powered digital banking platform that seeks to make financial health effortless for anyone. Driven by a mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services, Oportun helps its nearly 1.5 million hardworking members meet their daily borrowing, savings, banking, and investing needs. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $12 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2 billion in interest and fees, and automatically helped members set aside more than $7.2 billion for rainy days and other needs. In recognition of its responsibly designed products, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

