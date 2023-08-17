OPINION - Women’s World Cup heralds most high-tech final: Tech and Science Daily podcast

(Getty Images)

After England beat Australia to secure a history-making place in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final against Spain, Tech & Science Daily podcast examines the futuristic game features improving the fan experience.

We’re joined by Evening Standard football writer Simon Collings, who reports from Sydney on the evolution of match technology.

The game’s evolving digitisation includes AI-powered limb-tracking, smart match balls and semi-automated offside technology.

Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have revealed details about how they used pig’s kidneys to keep a brain-dead 52-year-old man’s body working for a week.

The xenotransplantation procedure comes after 57-year-old David Bennett, who received a pig heart for his terminal heart disease, survived for two months with the donor organ before dying.

The British Museum says more than 3,000 artefacts - including gold jewellery, semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, had been stolen from a storeroom.

Police have launched an investigation but no arrests have been made, while the museum says it’s also pursuing legal action against the alleged culprit.

Plus, LG’s mega (heavy) tablet, Tree of the Year awards, penalty points for Xbox bullies and women’s rugby heroines save crash victims using boot laces.

Listen above, and find us on your Spotify Daily Drive or wherever you stream your podcasts.