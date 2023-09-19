OPINION - Why I will feed my party guests mealworm tarts

Insects have emerged as unlikely heroes in the quest for sustainability (ZSL)

Feeding worms to former Spice Girl Geri Horner isn’t how I usually spend my evenings, but this week that’s exactly what I will be doing.

On Wednesday night, I’ll be serving crickets and mealworms to the singer, to be exact — alongside 300 other guests — at London Zoo.

But this is no bushtucker trial I’m planning; I’m hosting ZSL’s annual fundraising gala — where guests join us to raise money to stop animal species going extinct.

Crickets can produce the same amount of protein as cattle while requiring only a fraction of the resources

On the menu will be mealworm tarts with mushroom and cress, and smoked beetroot and cricket canapes with quinoa and pesto. Sounds delicious, right? But this is not just a culinary experiment; these dishes symbolise a critical shift in the way we think about food and its impact on our world.

Traditional meat production exacts a staggering toll on our planet. The impact of livestock on emissions is estimated by the UN to account for more than 14% of all man-made greenhouse gases globally, including methane. It contributes significantly to climate change through carbon emissions and leads to the destruction of natural ecosystems. Farmed animals occupy nearly 30 per cent of the ice-free land on Earth. The facts are stark: the meat industry drives deforestation, annihilates natural habitats, and pushes species to the brink of extinction.

Insects have emerged as unlikely heroes in the quest for sustainability. They require significantly less land, water, and food compared to traditional livestock like cows and pigs. Crickets, for example, can produce the same amount of protein as cattle while requiring only a fraction of the resources. This efficiency is a game-changer, making insect farming an environmentally friendly and resource-efficient solution to our need for protein.

I’m not suggesting we all now swap our usual meaty meals for insect surprise. Like many others, I am not quite ready to give up meat entirely. And over-reliance on any single food source causes strain on the environment — it’s about finding a sustainable balance. But by including insect protein in our diet and reducing our dependence on conventional meat production, we can make substantial strides toward protecting species, restoring ecosystems, and coexisting harmoniously with wildlife.

Geri Horner will join 300 guests at London Zoo for a meal with insects on the menu (PA Wire)

At ZSL, we are not only committed to promoting sustainable practices but also advancing the science behind sustainability. This includes expanding our understanding of how insects can contribute to our nutritional needs. We are currently researching the nutritional benefits of crickets and their role in sustainable protein production. By studying the food we breed for our animals at London Zoo — and exploring ways to manipulate their diet to achieve optimal nutritional content — we aim to unlock insights into how their diet and environment can optimise their nutritional composition. This research is a vital step towards harnessing the full potential of insects as a sustainable food source for all.

Our choices as consumers have a profound impact on the environment, and by incorporating insect-based foods, we can actively contribute to a healthier planet. We know that statistics and doom-mongering can breed apathy when it comes to protecting nature — the problem feels so big and awful that it induces paralysis rather than action. But by creating these sustainable snacks for our 300 guests, I’m determined to show that balance can be found to restore wildlife. And along with the funds we hope to raise to continue our vital work, we’ll have demonstrated how the changes needed to avert the extinction crisis can be both forward-thinking and exciting.

Matthew Gould is CEO of the Zoological Society of London