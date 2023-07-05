OPINION - West End Final: Uxbridge by-election – Labour candidate speaks out against Ulez expansion

Danny Beales, Labour candidate for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, PA Photo. (PA)

One of my favourite political genres is when a British prime minister attends a global summit at a grand castle to hammer out issues of great import, and at the obligatory press conference – replete with huge flags – the first question from the BBC’s political editor is about some obscure backbench MP saying something untoward about badgers on a local radio station.

Partly, it’s the incongruousness of it all, as well as the bemused look on the US president’s face. But mostly because it serves as a reminder that all politics is local.

Take Danny Beales, Labour’s candidate in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election. Beales is a Camden councillor, and as such has previously appeared supportive of the extension to London’s Ultra low emission zone (Ulez) and the associated £12.50-a-day charge for non-compliant cars.

But Hillingdon is not Camden. To that end, at a hustings last night, Beales spoke out against the expansion, saying “It’s not the right time” and that he had written to the Mayor setting out his concerns.

This is political self-preservation in its purest form. The Ulez extension, set to come into effect at the end of August (though it is facing a legal battle at the High Court), is a top issue at the by-election. And the whole thing is leading to fears that the Labour’s campaign may be in trouble, despite a massive polling lead nationwide.

Another politician unlikely to be enamoured with the Mayor’s flagship policy is the Labour leader himself. Keir Starmer is on record in support of the Ulez expansion, but is also rather keen on picking up some outer London parliamentary seats. Not only Uxbridge, but Chipping Barnet, Finchley and Golders Green as well as Chingford and Woodford Green. The Ulez extension is likely to be a factor in those contests too. So Sadiq Khan is causing something of a headache for Labour HQ.

This is fine for the Mayor. He has his own mandate and, crucially, can win re-election without overwhelming support in outer London boroughs, by piling up the votes in inner city areas. But not every Labour politician enjoys that luxury. I’ve no doubt Khan believes what he says about the need to expand the Ulez, but there is a reason Labour MPs and candidates in outer areas are so nervous. They need the support of motorists, while Keir Starmer is trying to hold together a coalition that can win in England, Scotland and Wales.

Difficult decisions are the cost of being in office. It is why in democracies governing parties eventually lose power, as over time they annoy more people than they satisfy. Labour politicians will encounter many more of these should their party win the next general election.

