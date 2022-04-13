OPINION - Ukraine was a land of liberty, its fight to be free unites us all

(Supplied)

What can the world learn from the courage and wisdom of everyday Ukrainians? Their country has resisted a much larger and better equipped invasion force, defying most predictions while displaying the kind of heroism normally reserved for Hollywood movie productions. What are the lessons?

Firstly, democracy matters. The contrast between Russia and Ukraine goes back at least to the Baroque Age. Ukraine’s traditions of decentralised power and suspicion of the state are rooted in the old Cossack zeal for individual and group liberty. Ukraine never developed the traditions of a strong imperial state. In the struggle against Russia, this has proved a great advantage: while Putin leads his army from an empty ballroom in the Kremlin, Zelensky visits the wounded in the hospitals and walks the city streets at night. The president is a servant of the people, not the other way around.

City mayors stand by the regime in Kyiv because they know their freedoms would be abolished by Russia. Ukraine is one of the most diverse countries I know. From the beach hedonists in Odessa to ultra-conservative Orthodox Christians in Rivne, hipsters in Kyiv to grandmothers nostalgic for the old days of the Soviet Union in Mariupol. They all came together to fight Putin. They all know they have a place in a free Ukraine.

Society matters. Margaret Thatcher once said that society does not exist. How wrong she was. Look to Ukraine and you quickly realise that society is the only thing that truly exists. Would the individual be able to resist a brutal invasion? Would the cold mechanisms of the state be able to move and act? The obstacle for Russia was the strength of Ukrainian society, not the strength of its state: Ukrainians feel responsible for each other and toward each other. Many lost their lives bringing medicines or food to the needy.

History matters. If you find yourself wondering how Ukrainians have been able to summon such heroism, keep in mind that they are not acting alone. They stand on the shoulders of generations of forebearers who fought for Ukraine’s freedom and independence. The red thread of history binding decades and centuries together is both an imposition and a source of solace. It is an imposition because it forces the present generation to live up to their past, but it provides solace because it promises that death might not be the end. Like so many Ukrainian heroes in the past, the current generation of fighters knows it will not be forgotten.

Virtue matters. In the end, as President Zelensky never tires of pointing out, Ukrainians had to fight alone. Global rules and institutions work well during normal times but will invariably fail when most needed. The only resources each country can rely on are the courage and prudence of its own people. Ukraine has courage in abundance. Prudence was amply demonstrated by the way Ukraine used the last eight years to prepare for the inevitable return of war. But preparation is never enough. Ukrainian authorities have already stated that, in the future, Ukraine will have to organise itself better to deal with the Russian threat. These virtues must be cultivated through education, example, and practice.

Freedom matters. Freedom is light. A free person does not have to hide his or her thoughts and pleasures. A free people lives in the open. When Ukrainians look to Russia they see darkness — fear keeping society together and the necessity of hiding if one wants to survive. Life in Ukraine is life free from fear.

It is this deep love of light and hatred of darkness that has turned Ukrainians into contemporary heroes for so many people from Europe to India, Africa or Japan. Glory to the heroes.

Bruno Maçães was the Portuguese Europe minister from 2013-2015 and is the author of “Geopolitics for the End Time: From the Pandemic to the Climate Crisis”.