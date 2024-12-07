Opinion: There's No Way Senators' Tkachuk Is Going To The Rangers Or Anywhere This Year

Brady Tkachuk Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Ottawa Senators aren’t in a great place right now, sitting sixth in the Atlantic Division and just one point out of eighth place in the division.

Similarly, the New York Rangers are currently in fourth spot in the Metropolitan Division, only two points out of eighth place.

But that doesn’t mean that the two teams have or were going to collaborate on a blockbuster trade involving Sens captain Brady Tkachuk, despite a rumor on Friday.

Like, really – what scenario would lead to Tkachuk being dealt? More specifically, what Rangers players would constitute a fair return for Tkachuk’s services? Superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin? Superstar left winger Artemi Panarin (and his no-movement clause)? To ask the question is to answer it, and that’s why reporters including TSN's Darren Dreger and even Senators PR quickly moved to quash any rumors that the Blueshirts and Senators were working on any trade at the moment. Postmedia reported a source called it "bulls---."

It’s true the Senators are looking to make improvements, but you can say that for many, if not most, teams. And all teams would never trade one of their cornerstone components – you know, the type of cornerstone component that Tkachuk is for Ottawa.

Tkachuk is one of the greatest power forwards in the game right now, with 13 goals and 29 points in 25 games. He’s locked into a contract that’s a relative bargain at about $8.2 million for this season and the next three. Tkachuk is the heart and soul of the Senators, and pretending the Sens are interested in moving on from him is crazy – and that’s being kind.

With an assist on Newf's first goal last night, @BradyTkachuk71 moved up to 9th for most assists in #Sens history 🍎



Congrats, Tkaptain 👏 pic.twitter.com/U9CUvV8xxY — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 6, 2024

Now, the Rangers may well be making more deals after dealing captain and veteran defenseman Jacob Trouba to Anaheim. And while Trouba might have helped the Senators' snarl if they acquired him, there’s no combination of players that would make the trade tempting and make the deal salary-cap-compliant from the Senators' perspective.

Imagine if GM Steve Staios were to ever try to justify getting rid of one of the top players in the game at his role in Tkachuk. The Senators would lose out in any trade for Tkachuk's services.

Landing Tkachuk might seem like a dream acquisition for Rangers fans, but we’re being as delicate as we can be here by telling Blueshirts fans, with due respect, to keep dreaming. Tkachuk is not going to be a Ranger anytime soon. He’s not going to be anything other than a Senator until further notice. And pretending otherwise is dreaming in Technicolor.

