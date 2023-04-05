OPINION - Tech & Science Daily podcast: Psychedelic drug improves depression symptoms for six months

Psychedelic drug improves depression symptoms for six months (PA Archive/PA Images)

A biotech company in London says its trial of a psychedelic drug showed that it improves the symptoms of moderate to severe depression for up to six months.

SmallPharma tested the effects of a pharmaceutical-grade formulation of Dimethyltryptamine on people with depression, and found that of those patients who’d achieved remission within three months of taking the drug, 64% sustained remission to six months.

An ethical hacker is warning artificial intelligence could be used to collate huge amounts of data on people, and pose a security risk, if used maliciously.

Len Noe, who is a white hat appearing at UK Cyber Week, told Tech & Science Daily information that is often used as security questions for recovering passwords can be found online, and then linked to you by AI.

Virgin Media has been forced to apologise after a broadband outage that left tens of thousands of homes in the UK without internet.

Around 55,000 customers had reported internet disruption by 5pm on Tuesday, a fifth of whom reported having a total internet blackout.

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer has revealed the Mk8 model of the VW Golf will be the last, as the company steps up its EV production.

The Golf is set to undergo a “mid-life” update next year but it’ll reportedly be the final model with an internal combustion engine.

And the rest

Professor Lilach Hadany from Tel Aviv University explains plans for future plant sound experiments, experts have worked out the mathematical equation behind men’s orgasms, UK team to launch ‘live greenhouse gases’ dashboard, and Engineered Arts test ChatGPT tech on ‘Ameca’ humanoid robot.

