OPINION - Tech & Science Daily podcast: This is what a stressed plant sounds like

Plants emit sounds - like bubble wrap being popped - when stressed, scientists have found (PA)

Scientists at Tel Aviv University in Israel have recorded ‘popping sounds’ from tomato and tobacco plants using microphones able to capture ultrasonic sounds between 20 and 250 kilohertz.

They found that plants emit sounds when they’re stressed, for example when they have their stems cut, or go days without being watered.

Scientists say theropods, two-legged dinosaurs, like the T-Rex and Velociraptor have been wrongly portrayed in films like Jurassic Park.

An international team of researchers believe their huge teeth would have been covered by scaly lizard lips, rather than having visible upper teeth hung over their lower jaws like a crocodile.

God of War Ragnorok has cleaned up at the Bafta Games Awards, winning six of the 14 prizes it was nominated for including Best Animation, Audio Achievement, Music, as well as the EE Game of the Year, the only award voted for by the public.

The winner of Best Video Game was a small-title called Vampire Survivors, created by a freelance team.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit has laid off 85% of its workforce, and is set to cease operations for the foreseeable future.

It’s just weeks after operations at the space company were paused in a bid to shore up its finances, following the firm’s failed space launch from the UK.

And the rest

Migraine and cluster headaches linked to the body's internal clock, scientists baffled by ‘flattest’ explosion ever seen in space, bigger selection of non-alcoholic drinks ‘changes choices of online shoppers’, and the man who got a new 3D-printed finger.

