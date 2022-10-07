OPINION - Tech & Science Daily: Nasa probe’s best shot of icy Jupiter moon Europa

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nasa’s Juno spacecraft on its Jupiter mission has captured the most detailed images yet of the mysterious icy, ocean-covered moon Europa over an area about 10,000 square miles.

The shot was captured at 15 miles per second, about 250 miles above Europa’s surface, and is far clearer than the one captured in 2000 by the Galileo probe.

Google is hoping its improved camera will lure iPhone users to its new Pixel 7 devices as it tries to make inroads into Apple’s share of the smartphone market.

Nanda Ramachandran, vice president of Pixel’s business arm, on secure features and new colourways.

Climate and energy minister Graham Stuart says Britain is “planning” for blackouts this winter, but defended its stance of not advising people to try to save energy.

A gamer known as DarkViperAU says he’s spent three years to finally complete Grand Theft Auto V - but here’s the twist, it’s apparently all been done without killing any enemies unnecessarily, like to get through the storyline.

What’s been described as the “pacifist run” took three years and a lot of patience - and hiding - after beginning in summer 2019.

And the rest

Glasgow arts venue SWG3 has found a novel way to beat sky-high energy bills but using the body heat from people dancing to power its radiators. Experts say a warmer temperatures led to increased sightings of butterfly species such as the Gatekeeper and Common Blue but overall numbers are still “worryingly low”. Thirty-four hours - that’s how long a survey is suggesting that it takes to cement a good friendship, preferably over the course of half a year.

