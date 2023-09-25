OPINION - The Standard View: With its workers back, London can return to its buzzy, creative best

(David Simonds)

What’s remarkable about this newspaper’s drive to get London back to the workplace is that it’s attracted the support of so many different, disparate people: the minister for London, the Mayor, MPs, heads of banks, advertising executives and property companies. In their different ways, they’re saying the same thing: it’s better for London when workers are back on site and it’s better for workers to be back in London.

As Sir Martin Sorrell, the advertising executive, observed, “of course I would prefer to see people, have them in the office. It helps in terms of one-to-one creativity”. The Mayor similarly noted that “you can’t get the best of London from your desk at home”.

It’s an obvious point but it still needs making. Working from home is convenient but it’s not the same, it’s inferior to working with other people. And if we lose the habit of working together, it’s not just the economy that suffers; we too will miss out on the essentially sociable character of work.

As the minister for London (what a fun job), Paul Scully, observed, working from home is not risk-free. “Don’t be surprised”, he forewarned, “if bosses start to review London weighting instead of them paying it to people situated at home in other parts of the country.”

Why employ someone in London to work from home when you can easily pay someone less to be absent in Aberystwyth?

A living thing

The infuriating part is the disparity between different sectors when it comes to returning to the office. Banks have chased their workers to return to HQ most days, but barely half of some Whitehall departments can be bothered to turn up.

A great city is, at its best, a living thing, with actual people making up the ganglia that spread throughout the organism. We’ve seen what happens when the organism is inert as it was two years ago, and it was both melancholy and terrifying. But to see London at work, on a busy day, is exhilarating. There’s a whole network of connections at play, from the driver on the bus into work, to the friendly staff who make your bacon roll, to the boss who you actually encounter and the colleagues you bump into when you’re getting your coffee.

Zoom doesn’t replicate any of this. The vitality, the nuance, the chitchat, the ability to barge into an office when it’s something important; none of all that works remotely. The whole really is greater than the sum of the parts, and that’s something we’re in danger of forgetting if we don’t work together.

So let’s get back to the workplace, folks. The remote carnival is over.