OPINION - The Standard View: Packed Tubes show London is back on track

When it comes to assessing the health of a city or an economy, there are a thousand metrics to choose from. But for the capital, it’s hard to do better than our Tubes, trains and buses. And according to the latest data from Transport for London, we are back on track.

The number of journeys on the TfL network has reached 88 per cent of pre-pandemic levels — and the direction of travel suggests it will hit 94 per cent by the end of the year. Much of this is thanks to the stunning popularity of the Elizabeth line, now the UK’s most used railway.

Furthermore, each one per cent rise in the total number of users adds £50 million a year to TfL coffers. Every little helps, given the still pandemic-sized black hole it must fill.

Of course there are dark clouds on the horizon, not least the spectre of ever-higher interest rates and associated borrowing costs, likely to sap consumer demand and confidence. Therefore, the Government must be proactive in supporting London’s businesses in this crucial moment.

First, and without delay, it should scrap the counter-productive ‘tourist tax’, which serves only to divert high-spending visitors to other European cities. Second, it must develop a sensible and flexible immigration system that enables firms — particularly those in hospitality — to hire the staff they need. And finally, the threat of levelling down the capital ought to be put to bed. We join Mayor Sadiq Khan in calling on ministers to support, not hobble, the capital’s arts organisations. London is forging ahead — let’s keep the momentum going.

Celebrate Windrush

It was 75 years ago to this day that HMT Empire Windrush first arrived at Tilbury Docks, Essex, carrying people from the Caribbean who answered Britain’s calls to help fill post-war labour shortages.

As the King himself said today, those who came made a “profound and permanent contribution to British life”. Their impact on London has been extraordinary. It is impossible to imagine the capital without the ingenuity, entrepreneurship, culture and style brought over all those years ago.

That is what made the scandal — which saw at least 83 people who arrived before 1973 wrongly deported and many more left unable to work and denied access to healthcare — such an outrage. And why it must never happen again.

The recovery and display of the first ship’s anchor would represent a lasting memorial to a pioneering generation, one that continues to make London the city, and Britain the country, it is today.

Carry on partying

The capital’s party season is in full swing. Last night it was the turn of the V&A, whose summer party drew famous faces including Dame Shirley Bassey, Years & Years singer Olly Alexander and actress Gwendoline Christie. Weren’t invited? Get dressed to the nines and saunter around town — you’re sure to find another.