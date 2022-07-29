OPINION - The Standard View: England’s Lionesses are one win away from sporting immortality

(Christian Adams)

England are one match from sporting immortality. But no one who has watched the Lionesses storm through this tournament — 20 goals scored, one conceded in five matches — thinks they’ll blow it away or throw it away now, whatever the result on Sunday.

That’s because they have not only reached the final, in front of packed home support, but done it in such style. It all feels like a dream. Except it isn’t. It is down to the industry, teamwork and sheer talent of this squad, led from the front by manager Sarina Wiegman.

It is clear that this tournament has provided a huge boost to the women’s game, from both a commercial and sporting perspective. How could it not? But the interest and passion were already there, waiting to be tapped.

From 8-0 thrashings and backheel finishes to backs-to-the-wall comeback wins, this England side has done it all. The only challenge left is to do the most un-English of things — raise the trophy. Against Germany, of all nations. The entire country is behind them. And we believe.

Kherson holds the key

The city of Kherson, in the south of Ukraine, was the first to fall to the Russians following their invasion. But now a Ukrainian counter-offensive is gaining momentum. Kherson is vital because of its proximity to Crimea, the peninsula that Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

That this is possible is down to a number of factors, not least the bravery and determination of the Ukrainian army to defend its homeland from brutal aggression. It also demonstrates the value of western support — including British arms, money and expertise. And it should act as a reason for Nato and its allies to continue assistance for Ukraine and the sanctions regime on Moscow.

The recent bombing of the port in Odesa by Russia, barely hours after Vladimir Putin appeared to agree on a plan to export much-needed grain out of the country, is only the latest example of the callousness and cruelty ordinary Ukrainians face every day and Moscow’s duplicity.

As Russia restricts gas supplies to Germany and all our energy bills soar, Ukrainians will want to know whether Europe and the United States will have the stomach to help their nation not only stay in the fight but to win it. We must do so. Regardless of whether Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak emerges victorious in the Conservative leadership election, or indeed should Sir Keir Starmer make it to Downing Street one day, Ukrainians should be able to be confident of Britain’s unwavering support.

The full Night Tube

A fully open London needs a fully open Night Tube. And that’s exactly what we’ll get tonight. For the first time since before the pandemic, through-the-night services will be running on the Piccadilly line, meaning all five Night Tube lines will be fully operational for the first time since March 2020.

It follows the announcement that the RMT union has suspended strike action on the Night Tube after an agreement with Transport for London about driver rotas, putting an end to more than six months of disruption. This represents a real boost for the capital’s night time economy and for revellers looking for a safe and stress-free way home.