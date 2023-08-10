OPINION - Space tourists blast off aboard Virgin Galactic: Tech and Science Daily podcast

Jon Weeks and Rachelle Abbott
·1 min read
Space tourists blast off aboard Virgin Galactic (PA Media)
Virgin Galactic is set to launch its first space tourism flight with a paying customer on Thursday.

Among the three people who will become astronauts for the day is retired Olympian, 80-year-old Brit Jon Goodwin, who’s been waiting for the space flight since 2005 when he paid $250,000 for his ticket.

Also on board will be mother and daughter duo 46-year-old Keisha Schahaff, and 18-year-old Anastatia Mayers from Antigua and Barbuda who won their seats onboard the flight in a competition.

Our tech journalist Simon Hunt tells Tech & Science Daily there is a market for a lot more Virgin Galactic flights in future.

According to the Financial Times, Google and Universal are negotiating a deal over an AI-generated music tool that would officially licence artists’ voices and melodies for tracks made using the technology.

It’s reported that they are working out a deal so that artists and copyright holders can make money from legitimate fan-made AI songs.

It appears Disney might be the next company to carry out a password-sharing crackdown.

In a recent business meeting CEO Bob Iger revealed the company is “actively exploring ways to address account sharing.”

And the rest

Mars may once have had Earth-like seasons conducive to life, UK government not anti-encryption, says Technology Secretary, research shows the International Space Station is dangerously dusty, and the supermarket AI meal planner app which suggested a recipe that would create chlorine gas.

