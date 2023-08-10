OPINION - Space tourists blast off aboard Virgin Galactic: Tech and Science Daily podcast

Space tourists blast off aboard Virgin Galactic (PA Media)

Virgin Galactic is set to launch its first space tourism flight with a paying customer on Thursday.

Among the three people who will become astronauts for the day is retired Olympian, 80-year-old Brit Jon Goodwin, who’s been waiting for the space flight since 2005 when he paid $250,000 for his ticket.

Also on board will be mother and daughter duo 46-year-old Keisha Schahaff, and 18-year-old Anastatia Mayers from Antigua and Barbuda who won their seats onboard the flight in a competition.

Our tech journalist Simon Hunt tells Tech & Science Daily there is a market for a lot more Virgin Galactic flights in future.

According to the Financial Times, Google and Universal are negotiating a deal over an AI-generated music tool that would officially licence artists’ voices and melodies for tracks made using the technology.

It’s reported that they are working out a deal so that artists and copyright holders can make money from legitimate fan-made AI songs.

It appears Disney might be the next company to carry out a password-sharing crackdown.

In a recent business meeting CEO Bob Iger revealed the company is “actively exploring ways to address account sharing.”

And the rest

Mars may once have had Earth-like seasons conducive to life, UK government not anti-encryption, says Technology Secretary, research shows the International Space Station is dangerously dusty, and the supermarket AI meal planner app which suggested a recipe that would create chlorine gas.

