OPINION - Has Sadiq Khan lost the suburbs?: The Leader podcast

Has Sadiq Khan lost the suburbs? (PA Archive)

A YouGov poll of 1,000 Londoners suggests that Sadiq Khan’s popularity is languishing in the suburbs, with a negative rating of -24.

It also found that across the capital as a whole, Mr Khan is viewed unfavourably by 52 per cent of voters surveyed, but favourably by 40 percent of respondents - giving an overall likeability rating of -12.

The survey results come ahead of the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone across Greater London next week. A move that will impact residents in the 19 outer boroughs more, due to the fact that car use is much greater in these areas.

The policy has been highly controversial, so much so, it has even gone through the High Court. But, despite the critics and the push back, it will go ahead.

But, with the Mayoral elections coming up in 2024, does Sadiq Khan have enough time to win back the suburbs?

The Evening Standard’s Deputy Political Editor, Jitendra Joshi, shares his analysis from Westminster.

